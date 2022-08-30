Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On Ganeshotsav

Ganpati Bappa Morya! The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is here and people are more excited than ever. The auspicious festival of Lord Ganesh is celebrated with a lot of pomp and zeal in Maharashtra and other North Indian states every year. The 10-day long festival is celebrated in Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi of the Hindu Lunar Year. This year, the Ganeshotsav is observed from August 31 to September 9. During this festival, devotees with a lot of faith and devotion worship Lord Ganesha and seek blessings by bringing him into their houses and offering him Puja. On the last day of the festival, Bappa is respectfully and immersed in the holy water, so that he can again visit the next year. As the festival of Lord Ganesha is here, take a look at some wishes, quotes, greetings and status to share with family and friends.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes

Ganpati Bappa Morya...Mangal Murti Morya. Here's wishing you and your family, a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

Vakratunda Mahakaaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha...Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada. Here's wishing you a very Happy Ganesha Chaturthi. May you be blessed with good health, wealth, happiness, peace and prosperity.

“May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesh make your life blissful and happy. May all your dreams get fulfilled and you find the strength to overcome every obstacle. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!"

“Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Lord Ganesha bless you with wisdom, intelligence, prosperity, happiness and success. Wish you a great Ganesh Chaturthi!"

On this occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish Lord Ganapati visits your home and fills it with happiness, prosperity, and peace

I heartily wish Lord Ganesha fills your home with prosperity and fortune. Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Messages

Wish you a beautiful, colorful and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you.

Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva, Mata Jaaki Parvati Pita Mahadeva. A very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family.

Maha Ganapatim Manasa Smarami, Vasishta Vama Devadi Vandita, Maha Ganapatim Manasa Smarami. A very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family.

Here's sending my best wishes on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Good morning. Ganapati Bappa Morya.

Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

Today was the day Lord Ganesh came to earth and destroyed evil with love. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

A new sunrise, a new start

Oh Lord Ganesha, keep loving me as your part.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

A new sunrise, a new start

Oh Lord Ganesha, keep loving me as your part.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Quotes

A Very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family.

I pray to Lord Ganesha that may you have a prosperous and long life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival of Lord Ganesh.

Spread the message of honesty, and love through this world.

Good morning and Ganesh Chaturthi greetings.

May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever!

A new sunrise, a new start. Oh lord Ganesha, keep loving me in your heart. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

May Lord Ganesh removes all obstacles and showers you with bounties.