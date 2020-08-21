The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is considered to be one of the most prominent Hindu festivals and is celebrated for 10 days, starting from August 22 till September 1, with Visarjan of Ganesh idol.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha will be celebrated on August 22, Saturday across the nation. Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is also known as Ganpati and many other meaningful names.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is considered to be one of the most prominent Hindu festivals and is celebrated for 10 days, starting from August 22 till September 1, with Visarjan of Ganesh idol. Ganesh Chaturthi is also called as Ganeshotsav or Vinayaka Chaturthi.

As the name suggests, it is the fourth day in the month of Bhadrapada, Shukla Paksa, meaning the waxing phase of the Lunar cycle. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated by bringing a clay idol of Lord Ganesha to our home and worshipping the almighty with special aartis, bhajans and mantras.

So to mark this auspicious day, here are some wishes, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with friends and family.

Ganpati Bappa Morya...Mangal Murti Morya. Here's wishing you and your family, a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

This Ganesh Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha shower you with his choicest blessings. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Lord Ganesha epitomises wisdom, knowledge and learning. This Ganesh Chaturthi, I hope and pray that he showers you with his countless blessings

May Lord Ganesha shower you with success in all your endeavours. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Vakratunda Mahakaaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha...Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada. Here's wishing you a very Happy Ganesha Chaturthi. May you be blessed with good health, wealth, happiness, peace and prosperity.

Nothing can replace the peace and happiness that Ganesha brings to our homes each year. Here's celebrating the birth anniversary of the adorable son of Shiva and Parvati. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

There's something magical about this festival. It transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, darkness into light and agony into ecstasy. Lord Ganesha brings along with him unparalleled energy, happiness and joy. Here's wishing you and your family, a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, may you get rid of all the troubles and sorrow. May your life be filled with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity. Let us celebrate Ganesha and all the goodness that he represents. A very happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family.

Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva, Mata Jaaki Parvati Pita Mahadeva. A very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family.

With the blessings of Ganpati Bappa, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. A very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family.

Here's wishing you a very happy, prosperous and healthy life on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Posted By: Talib Khan