New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lord Ganesh is worshiped as a ‘Vighan Harta’, in Indian mythology, which means a god who takes away all obstacles and problems. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, people bring the idol of Lord Ganesh at home and worship for 10 days. On the 11th day, they immersed Lord Ganesha into the water with a lot of hopes and strength. It is believed that the chanting of shlokas, Mantras and verses, enhances spirituality and it brings more devotion in the prayers. So, read on to know about the Ganpati Powerful mantras for success and happiness.

Mantras

1. Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha, Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada

2. Gajananam Bhoota Ganadi Sevitham, Kapittha Jambhu Phalasara Bhakshitam, Umasutam Shoka Vinasha Karanam, Namami Vighneshawara Pada Pankajam

3 Aum Ekadantaya Viddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi, Tanno Danti Prachodayat

4. .Om Ganesh Rinnam Chhindhi Varenyam Hoong Namaah Phutt

5.Om Namo Siddhi Vinayakaya Sarva kaarya kartrey Sarva vighna prashamnay Sarvarjaya. Vashyakarnaya. Sarvajan Sarvastree Purush Aakarshanaya Shreeng Om Swaha.

6. Om Hreeng Greeng Hreeng

7. Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Glaum Gam Ganapataye Vara Varad Sarvajan janmay Vashamanaye Swaha. Tatpurushaye Vidmahe Vakratundaye Dhimahi Tanno Danti Prachodyat Om Shantih Shantih Shanthi

Chanting Lord Ganesha

These are the different names of Lord Ganesha and each one of have a unique impact. People chant with different names of Lord Ganesha and address him with a unique identity so that they can specify what they are praying for, what their belief is all about. Here are some most spoken chanting names of Lord Ganesha.

Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha Om Ganadhyakhsaya Namah Om Gajananaya Namah Om Vighnanashaya Namah Om Lambodaraya Namah Om Sumukhaya Namah Om Gajkarnakaya Namah Om Vikataya Namah Om Vinayakaya Namah

