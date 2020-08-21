Learn how to make instant Ganesh Chaturthi bhog Modak at Home.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India is all set to welcome Lord Ganesha on August 22 with full joy and enthusiasm. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the government has issued guidelines and restricted the celebration in public places. But the energy and the enthusiasm of the devotees could not slow down, people have decorated their homes to welcome Lord Ganesha. Now, if you are worried about Bhog Modak, then have a look at these easy homemade recipes.

Cream Cheese Rose Modak, Recipe by Chef Merajuddin Ansari

1. Heat a heavy-bottomed pan. 2. Add the ricotta cheese and cook for 6-8 minutes, stirring constantly.

3. As the ricotta cheese starts to thicken, add the condensed milk to the pan.

4. Cook the mixture for an additional 4-5 minutes stirring constantly.

5. Now, to add some flavours, pour chocolate chips, cocoa powder, and peppermint essence. Then immediately turn off the heat.

6. Stir well so that all the ingredients can mix well with each other. Also, make sure that the choco chips will completely melt into the mixture

7. Set the mixture aside and let it cool down.

8. Now, pour the mixture into modak moulds and let it set for two hours.

9. After that, take out the moulds and check if they have taken the shape.

10. Garnish and serve.

Gulkand Modak, Recipe by Chef Rishikesh Kasare, The Orchid

1. Take a bowl and mix desiccated coconut with condensed milk, rose essence and a pinch of colour. Knead the mixture well to make it firm dough.

2. Prepare the Gulkand mixture by combining almond powder and cardamom powder.

3. Stuff the Gulkand mixture in the coconut dough. And mould them into modak shape.

4. Refrigerate it to get settled.

5. Garnish and serve.

