New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganesh Chaturthi, which is popularly known as ‘Vinayaka Chaturthi’, is a special festival that is celebrated across India in the honour of Lord Ganesh – the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati – who was born on this day.

Considered as one of the most auspicious festivals in Hinduism, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm in India. Also called ‘Vinayaka Chavithi’, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in the month of Bhadra which generally falls on August or September according to the Georgian calendar.

What is the history of Ganesh Chaturthi?

Lord Ganesh – who is also known as Ganesh, Gajadant and Gajanana – is one of the most important Gods in Hinduism. It is believed that Lord Ganesh was born on this day. However, the story of Lord Ganesh’s birth is amazing and intriguing!

According to Hindu legends, Lord Ganesh was made by Goddess Parvati using sandalwood paste. After his birth, Goddess Parvati had asked Lord Ganesh to guard the entrance of a cave while she took a bath. Lord Ganesh performed his duty excellently and stopped everyone from entering the cave. He even stopped Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati’s husband and his father, which angered him a lot.

Lord Shiva, in his rage, killed Lord Ganesh by chopping his head. However, he revived him later after seeing Goddess Parvati heartbroken. Lord Shiva, however, replaced Lord Ganesh’s head with the head of an elephant and revived him.

What is the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi?

As per beliefs, Lord Ganesh is considered as the God of wisdom and good luck and before any auspicious event, he is worshipped to seek his blessings. To seek Lord Ganesh’s blessings, it is recommended that his devotees must chant “Ganpati Bappa Morya”. Apart from this, people also observe fast in Lord Ganesh’s honour and light a Diya in their houses to eliminate the darkness from their life and seek his blessings.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi in India in 2020?

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated in India on August 22 this year. According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi tithi will begin at 11.02 pm on August 21 and continue till 07.57 pm on August 22. On the other hand, the puja muhurat is between 11.06 am and 01.42 pm on August 22.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma