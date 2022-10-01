Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share Mahatma's Birth Anniversary

On October 2nd, we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti to mark the birth anniversary of the 'Father of the Nation'. Mahatma Gandhi, also known as 'Gandhi Ji' or 'Bappu', has been given the 'Mahatma' title due to his massive role in India's fight with the Britishers. He launched several key campaigns and movements, including the Non-cooperation movement and Salt Satyagraha, against British rule in India. Therefore, to salute and pay tributes to him, his birth anniversary is observed as Gandhi Jayanti every year on October 2. This day in India is marked as a national holiday and to celebrate the special day here are some wishes, messages, quotes and greetings that you can share on this special day with your friends and family members.

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Quotes

Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.

Be the change that you want to see in the world. — Mahatma Gandhi

"Nobody can hurt me without my permission."

"An ounce of practice is worth a thousand words."

"Ahimsa is the highest duty. Even if we cannot practice it in full, we must try to understand its spirit and refrain as far as is humanly possible from violence."— Mahatma Gandhi

"Heroes are made in the hour of defeat. Success is, therefore, well described as a series of glorious defeats." — Mahatma Gandhi

"Democracy necessarily means a conflict of will and ideas, involving sometimes a war to the knife between different ideas." — Mahatma Gandhi

Forgiveness is the quality of the brave, not of the cowardly. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong. — Mahatma Gandhi

“An error does not become truth by reason of multiplied propagation, nor does truth become error because nobody sees it. Truth stands, even if there is no public support. It is self-sustained.” Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Wishes

“On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let us take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi to learn from the mistakes of our past and work for a better future.”

“He was the one who always promoted non-violence and truth and bonded us together to fight for an independent country…. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.”

“Warm wishes on Gandhi Jayanti to you…. Let us remember and salute the man who led us on the path to get independence and always inspired us as a nation.”

A very Happy Gandhi Jayanti to you…. Bapu always supported causes for the development of a nation and therefore, we must follow them all for a better country.”

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Messages

Anger is the enemy of non-violence, and pride is the monster that swallows it up. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

You must not lose faith in Humanity. Humanity is an ocean if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty. HAPPY GANDHI JAYANTI!!

Let’s remember the Mahatma who shook the world in a gentle way, Wishing you a Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

He taught us to be the change we wish to see in the world. He taught us that where there is love there is life. He followed the path of Ahimsa and non-violence to make us unite. He is our Father of the Nation – Mahatma Gandhi. Happy Gandhi Jayanti wishes.

I know, to banish anger altogether from one’s heart is a difficult task. Gandhiji did it, and so can we. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

Let us celebrate the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti by remembering Mahatma Gandhi and by following the path he showed us.