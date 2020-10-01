Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020: On October 2, Gandhi Jayanti will be celebrated across the country to pay tribute to the 'Father of Nation', Mahatma Gandhi. To celebrate this occasion with your family and friends, share them heartiest.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi aka Mahatma Gandhi is popularly known for his policies and movements that he introduced for people's rights, dignity, and freedom from the British colonial rule in India. Mahatma Gandhi turned out to be a great leader, social reformer and seminal figure for the people of India in their war against Britishers. To offer respect, people started calling him Bappu and he had been declared the 'Father of the Nation'. He established a non-violence movement (Ahimsa movement) and had united all Indians for a free India campaign. On October 2 (birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi), people celebrate Gandhi Jayanti to acknowledge his sacrifice, teachings and ideologies for the country. Here are some wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp & Facebook status that you can use to pass on Bappu's legacy.

Messages

1. On Gandhi Jayanti, let’s salute the great soul. Jai Hind!

2. Let’s follow his teachings and practice ahimsa always. Vande Mataram

3. The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world's problems. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!!!

4. When I admire the wonders of a sunset or the beauty of the moon, my soul expands in the worship of the creator. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

5. G = Genius

A = Astounding

N = Nationalist

D = Daring

H = Honest

I = Indian

Happy Birthday, Father of the Nation!

Quotes

1. Be the change that you want to see in the world. — Mahatma Gandhi

2. My patriotism is not an exclusive thing. It is all embracing and I should reject that patriotism which sought to mount upon the distress or exploitation of other nationalities. — Mahatma Gandhi

3. Heroes are made in the hour of defeat. Success is, therefore, well described as a series of glorious defeats. — Mahatma Gandhi

4. Unity among the difference races and the different communities belonging to different religions of India is indispensable to the birth of national life. — Mahatma Gandhi

5. Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony — Mahatma Gandhi

Wishes

1. On this Gandhi Jayanti, let us pay homage to this great leader.

2. May the spirit of truth and non-violence be with us in this Gandhi Jayanti. Wishing you happy Gandhi jayanti !

3. If patience is worth anything, it must endure to the end of time. And a living faith will last in the midst of the blackest storm. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

4. The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

5. Always aim at complete harmony of thought and word and deed. Always aim at purifying your thoughts and everything will be well. Best Wishes on Gandhi Jayanti

Posted By: Srishti Goel