Happy Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

Friends are the people who always stand next to you on your happy and gloomy days. Anyone's life would be extremely boring if they don't have the right set of friends. A bond with friends is very special and they are an integral part of our lives. In order to celebrate this beautiful bond, people across the globe will celebrate Friendship Day on August 7. On this day, people wish for their best friends and spend quality time with their favourite people.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you warm wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share with your friends. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Happy Friendship Day 2022: Wishes

My dear friend, you have filled my life with joy and happiness since you came into my life! Happy Friendship Day to You

Thank you for doing the most stupid things in my life, I’m the luckiest person to have a friend like you. Wishing you a very happy friendship day

The most beautiful thing about our friendship is that we understand each other in every situation and that is what makes us so strong. Warm wishes on this Friendship Day for you

Finding a true friend who connects with you at all levels is extremely rare but I feel I am the blessed child of the Almighty. A very Happy Friendship Day to my friend

Happy Friendship Day 2022: Messages

I consider myself extremely fortunate to have a friend like you who is more than a friend to me; you are my life. Happy Friendship day!

Happy Friendship day my buddy! You are someone I can rely on at all times in my life. May our lovely friendship last forever!

You embody everything that a true friend should. I wish you nothing but the best for your future.

Sometimes, being with your best friend is all the therapy you need.

Happy Friendship Day 2022: Quotes

“There are times in our life when we realize how blessed we are from the friendships we have formed over the years, graduations and retirements often remind us of this” by Kate Summers

“99 Bible Verses remind us of great friendships in the Bible. The Bible Verses remind us of the blessing we have in the friendships around us” by V. Ashiedu

One of the very pleasant things about friendship is the 'do you remember moments' by Faith Baldwin

“On this Friendship Day keep in mind the power of your smile, it is the first step in making new friends” by Catherine Pulsife