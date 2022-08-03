Friendship Day 2022: Songs To Dedicate To Your Best Friends

Not everyone is good at speaking their hearts out. While a few can write paragraphs appreciating someone's presence in their life, some of us cannot even frame a single line to dedicate to someone. But sometimes it's important to tell the person how much they mean to us. And as friendship day 2022 is just 3 days away, you must tell your friends how much they mean to you.

You might have ordered gifts for your friends or have made plans to make them feel special, but not everyone is a big fan of materialistic gifts. Some of our friends really love when we make them feel special by writing them a letter, or dedicating them a song.

Here's a beautiful list of Bollywood songs that will make your friend's day better. You can also make a video using these songs along with your favourite pictures.

1. Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan:

This is one of the most iconic songs from the Hindi Cinema. No matter how fast time travels, this song won't ever get a replacement. This is a beautiful reminder of the things your best friend does for you.

2. Atrangi Yaari:

The song from the movie Wazir has indeed the most relatable lyrics. The main reason the song is gaining popularity is because each line of the song describes how friendships exactly are. Saving this song will make your friend remember every small moment you have cherished together.

3. Purani Jeans Aur Guitar:

Life is fun with your friends. The song is a reminder of how crazy you can be while you are with your friends. If you are no more a college student, this is the perfect song to send to your friend. Remind them about the beautiful and crazy memories you made together.

4. Yaaron Dosti Badi Hi Haseen Hai:

Friendship is indeed the most wonderful relationship. Every word of the song connects so well and is a reminder of how useless our life would have been, had we not had friends. The song also makes us realise how our true friends always stick to us, no matter what.

5. Dil Dhadakne Do:

The list of songs to send to your friends is never complete without this song. It is an epic song carrying the spirit of friendship in its lyrics and music. Dedicate it to your friend and make their day count.