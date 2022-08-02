Happy Friendship Day 2022: Here Are Some Amazing Gift Ideas For Your BFF

Life is no fun if we don't have an amazing bunch of friends. They make our life happier. From accompanying us during school punishments to pushing us to follow our dreams, they are no less than our family.

Though one day is not enough to celebrate the beautiful bond, you can still make it count by giving your best friend some really cool customised gifts. If you are still scratching your head, thinking about how can you make your friendship day special, here's a list of some gifts that will make it easier for you.

CHECK THE LIST:

1. HANDMADE GREETING CARD:

Cards never go out of trend. From buying new year greeting cards for the whole class to making them for your parent's anniversary, it has always helped you out, on every occasion. You can make a card for your best friend with some beautiful messages inscribed on it. You can also use a few pictures from your happy moments and paste them inside the card.

2. PHOTO ALBUM:

We might forget to eat but we never forget to take pictures, as they have become a very important part of our lives. We can always look at the old pictures and revisit the beautiful moments. This can be a perfect gift as you can make a photo album with all of your best pictures.

3. A CUSTOMISED COFFEE MUG:

If your friend is a coffee or a tea lover, this can be the best gift for him/her. You can always make a cup with pictures so even when you are far away, your friend knows you are always there for him/her.

4. A BOOK FULL OF MEMORIES:

Nothing is better than a collection of amazing memories. Your best friends never forget to create fantastic moments with you. There are always laughs to be had, inside jokes, and a series of spectacular adventures. Arrange them all together in a beautiful scrapbook and gift it to your friend.

5. CHOCOLATE HAMPERS:

There's always some room for chocolates. If your friend loves chocolates, you can order a customised chocolate hamper and make them feel special.