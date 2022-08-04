Happy Friendship Day 2022: From Manali To Leh, Places You Can Visit With Your Best Friend On This Day

After family, a best friend plays an essential role in everyone's life. Without a best friend life may seem boring and incomplete. From having fun in school to growing up together, best friends are those strong pillars of life that will help you overcome every tough situation. In order to celebrate that beautiful bond, every year people across the globe observe Friendship Day. On this day, people cherish the bond between best friends and promise to make it even more strong. Friendship Day will be celebrated on the 7th of August this year.

In order for you to make this day special, one can always plan out a vacation or a short trip with their best friends. Here in this article, we bring you the top 5 places where you can visit this Friendship Day.

1. Manali

The beautiful mountains and a bowl of maggie are the best way to cherish all your memories with your best friends on this Friendship's Day. People can experience a lot of different things including rafting, ice skating, trekking, paragliding, and biking, among others.

2. Andaman

All beaches and coral are the vibes for this Friendship Day. The place consists of tons of small and large islands surrounded by the Indian ocean. This is one of the best ways to celebrate your best buddy.

3. Goa

The all-time favourite place for youngsters is Goa. The place is filled with beaches. This is one such destination which people love to visit. However, what makes this place more thrilling is the bike rides and gypsies on those coastal routes with fun-loving companions.

4. Leh Ladak

The best destination to choose for a road trip with your best friend has to be Leh Ladak. If you and your best friend are always up for adventures, then pull up your socks and just hop on that bike. The place is covered with beautiful mountains and lakes. The best way to cherish the friendship is to take out some time with your best friend in this calm place and talk about all the good memories you have spent together.