Happy Friendship Day 2022: From Coffee Mugs To Perfumes, 5 Gifts To Give Your Bestie

Happy Friendship Day 2022: Here's a list of pocket-friendly gifts you can give to your friend. Go and tell your friend that they are special.

By Anushka Vats
Fri, 05 Aug 2022 10:56 AM IST
Minute Read
Reuters Image used for representation

If you would be asked to count your best memories, you will end up having most of them with your friends. Whether it was our first day at school or our first day in the new city, we always have a shoulder to cry on. From making fun of us to fighting with the world, we all have friends who can climb mountains for us.

But we don't often tell to our friends how much they mean to us. As the countdown for Friendship Day 2022 has already begun, you must surprise your friends with amazing gifts.

Here's a list of pocket-friendly gifts you can give to your friend. Go and tell your friend that they are special.

Check The Gifts:

1. Chocolates:

Chocolates are never outdated. You can gift your friend his/her favourite chocolate in order to make them feel good because there is always some room for dessert.

2. Handmade Gifts:

Nothing sounds like a better idea better than giving your friend handmade gifts. They are always a reminder of your efforts. You can create a lot of things, like a collage of your pictures, photo album, greeting cards, etc, and offer it to your best friend.

3. Customised Coffee Mug:

If your friend is a tea or a coffee lover, you can go for this option. There are many online as well as offline options where you can get a customised coffee mug along with your pictures or some messages inscribed on it.

4. Best Friends Forever Caricature:

There are friends who have been there for us since our childhood. Those friends are no less than our family. To those beautiful creatures, you can get one of these caricatures. It's beautiful and your friend can easily place it on a table. It will always remind him/her of the amazing bond you guys share.

5. Perfumes:

Perfumes are mostly given to someone who holds a special place in our lives. A good perfume with a pleasant smell is always a perfect idea to give to your best friend.

