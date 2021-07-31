Happy Friendship Day 2021: It is this day to pay tribute to your beloved BFF for being in your life through thick and thin.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: One of the most special days, Friendship Day 2021, is right around the corner. It is this day to pay tribute to your beloved BFF for being in your life through thick and thin. It will not be wrong to say that friends are family in disguise who should be cherished till the last breath. And to celebrate this magical bond, people across the globe celebrate Friendship Day with full pomp and fervour.

This special day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August, and this year we will be celebrating Friendship Day on August 1, 2021. As we are just a few hours away to kickstart the day, here we have brought you some warm and amazing wishes, quotes, messages and images that you can send to your BFFs. Also, you can use them as your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Happy Friendship Day 2021 Wishes

Happy friendship day to you all. Sending love and best wishes to you on this friendship day. Love you all.

Just wanted to tell you that you’ve always held a special place in my heart. Happy Friendship Day, buddy!

Dear best friend, you’ve always brought out the best in me, supported me. Thank you for everything. Happy Friendship Day!

Thank you for being my bundle of joy. Thank you for being supportive and kind and for believing in me when no one else did. Thank you for being a friend. Happy friendship day.

A best friend is someone who knows the rhythm of your heart and is ready to tune his own heart at the same rhythm. Happy friendship dear best friend!

Friends like you stay in the heart forever and their memories never fade away. Happy Friendship Day dear best friend. Missing you a lot!

No one can make me feel so comfortable as you do. I have everything in this life because I have a friend like you. Happy Friendship Day!

You can be a million miles away from me, but you will always be in my heart. Happy friendship day!

Happy friendship day 2021! I’ve always found you whenever I needed support, guidance, and someone to watch my back. Thanks for everything.

I cannot imagine how boring my life would be without you guys! Thanks, everyone for being there for me.

Happy Friendship Day, my buddy! You are someone I can count on in every step of my life. May our beautiful friendship lasts forever!

The most invaluable thing I have is your friendship. I will forever cherish it. Happy Friendship Day Bestie.

A friend does not walk before you so you can follow, he walks beside you so he can catch you before you fall. Happy Friendship Day 2021!

Sending warm hugs to my dearest buddy! Happy Friendship Day 2021!

Dear friend, ever since you came into my life, you have filled my life with utter joy and happiness! Happy Friendship Day to you!

You are everything that a true friend can be. You are the most precious gift from God. I wish that we remain best friends for the rest of our life. Wishing you a very happy friendship day!

Wishing you a happy friendship day, my dear friend. May God strengthen our bond and fill our lives with happy memories.

You are one of the blessings I got in life. I’m grateful to God for our friendship. Happy Friendship Day, bestie!

Happy Friendship Day 2021 Quotes

“Real friendship, like real poetry, is extremely rare – and precious as a pearl.” – Tahar Ben Jelloun

“A true friend freely, advises justly, assists readily, adventures boldly, takes all patiently, defends courageously, and continues a friend unchangeably. – William Penn

Nothing makes the earth seem so spacious as to have friends at a distance; they make the latitudes and longitudes.” – Henry David Thoreau

“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.” – Anais Nin

“A loyal friend laughs at your jokes when they’re not so good, and sympathizes with your problems when they’re not so bad.” – Arnold H. Glasgow

“A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.” – William Shakespeare

“Sweet is the memory of distant friends! Like the mellow rays of the departing sun, it falls tenderly, yet sadly, on the heart.” – Washington Irving

“Friendship is like a perennial river which flows forever. It may change it’s path but will never ever dry up.” – Pinaki Prasad Mohanty

“It is only the great hearted who can be true friends. The mean and cowardly, Can never know what true friendship means.” – Charles Kingsley

“Don’t walk in front of me, I may not follow. Don’t walk behind me, I may not lead. Walk beside me and be my friend.” – Albert Camus

“Friendship… is not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.” – Muhammad Ali

“A friend is someone who knows the song in your heart and can sing it back to you when you have forgotten the words.” – Shania Twain

“The love that comes from friendship is the underlying facet of a happy life.” – Chelsea Handler

“It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Happy Friendship Day 2021 Messages

Sometimes I feel like I got you as a reward for some good work I did. I am incredibly lucky to have found you. I sincerely pray that our friendship will be so sweet forever.

You have taught me what the meaning of true friendship is.

When I think about you as a friend, I can only thank you for being the perfect example of friendship.

I appreciate your love, kindness, and support! Thanks for being a part of my life my friend.

As soon as people heard our weird conversation, they will put us in a mental hospital.

To gain raw materials are the pain. Look something beyond your pains. I wish you brighter days ahead.

To prove anything to anyone don’t go out of the way of your mission. You will have fans and enemies whatever you want to do.

Little drops of water make an enormous ocean. Your little efforts are contributions to the mighty results. Let’s do great things together.

If we were on a sinking boat and we had only one life vest. I would miss you so much.

Don’t you think you should pay me for tolerating your stupid things 24/7? Wish me luck so that I can do this job for a lifetime.

A friend like you is the biggest asset without any depreciation in the balance sheet of life.

A true friend enlightens the entire life. Thanks for being the “BRIGHTEST LIGHT’ of my life.

Thank God that he doesn’t place a price tag on friends. Otherwise, I could never afford a valuable friend like you.

No matter there are oceans, miles, and long ways in our friendship, nothing can make us far apart. Our friendship is measured by our hearts. I miss you like anything.

Sometimes I look at you and think how blessed you are to have an amazing friend like me. But you need to work more on your friendship skill, dude.

You are someone with whom I not only share my happiness but also share my sadness too. I love you, my best friend.

Every people got something good or bad in his life. You are the best thing I have got in my entire life.

I think if I ever go to hell, it is because of your bad influence. You are annoying, crazy, dirty, and every negative thing I cannot say in public. But maybe that’s why we are best friends.

We are best friends for so long. I can’t remember you or me is the bad influence.

Don’t worry my friend common sense is the flower that doesn’t grow in every human being like you.

Happy Friendship Day 2021 Greetings

First, you’re my friend, then you’re my lover. I’m forever grateful to you for making my life worth living. Happy friendship day, my love.

Happy friendship day to my sister from another mister. Thanks for being a true and loyal friend.

Happy friendship day girl. The word beauty makes sense when it comes to explaining your personality. Cause being around you makes every moment beautiful.

Only fortunate ones can have a friend like you! And our friendship means a lot to me. Happy Friendship Day!

Happy friendship day to my gossip partner! Where I would’ve found all this gossips without you?!

You are not just the love of my life. You are the most special friend to me. Happy friendship day, my beloved.

You are an angel sent directly from God to guide me in my difficult times. You are the sweetest, coolest and loveliest female friend I have ever had. Happy friendship day dear.

