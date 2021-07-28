Happy Friendship Day 2021: The day originated as a marketing gimmick in the 1930s by Hallmark cards, however, in 1958, it was adopted as the official International Friendship Day by Paraguay.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Friendship Day 2021 or International Friendship Day is one of the most special days that celebrate the bond of friends. It is the official day to shower love on our friends and thank god for their existence in our life. This day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August, and this year the Friendship Day 2021 will be celebrated on August 1, 2021. This special day is celebrated by several countries across the globe, including India, Malaysia, the US, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates.

Friendship Day 2021: History

The day originated as a marketing gimmick in the 1930s by Hallmark cards, however, in 1958, it was adopted as the official International Friendship Day by Paraguay. This day was originated by Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark cards, to improve the selling of greeting cards. The Greeting Card Association promoted Friendship Day during the 1920s. However, it struck a chord with people, and since then, it is being celebrated across the globe. Asian countries, including India, Malaysia and Bangladesh, played a vital role in the revival of this day.

In honour of Friendship Day in 1998, Nane Annan, wife of UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, named Winnie the Pooh as the world's Ambassador of Friendship at the United Nations. The event was co-sponsored by the UN Department of Public Information and Disney Enterprises and was co-hosted by Kathy Lee Gifford.

Friendship Day 2021: Significance

Friends are an integral part of our life and are like family members, which is irreplaceable. Lucky are those who are blessed with genuine, true, and caring friends in their life. Just like a family, they also act as a support system and always motivate in your lows. So this day holds a great significance to all those bonds which are less like friends and more like family.

To celebrate this special day, youngsters exchange greetings, gifts and tie friendship bands on their friends' wrists.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv