Celebrate Friendship Day 2021 by planning a short vacay and hit the roads. But make sure you have your masks, gloves and gallons of hand sanitizers by your side.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Friendship Day 2021 is right around the corner and yes, it's that time of the year again which needs no introduction. Somewhere between tying friendship bands to planning trips together with our gang, we all grew up. Gone are the days when one would just share chocolates or watch a movie together, because all thanks to COVID-19 lockdowns, this is what maximum people have been doing at homes already since a year.

However, now it's time for stepping out and having some fun, but keeping in mind the necessary COVID-19 guidelines. Yes, you guessed it right! We are talking about nearby weekend getaways where you can plan your trip for the coming Friendship Day weekend.

Take a look at the 5 spots, where you can schedule a short vacay with your gang.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

For those who need a much-needed break from city life and never-ending WFH duties, Jaipur is the most ideal destination, just a 4-5 hour drive away. It's scenic atmosphere and old-world charm makes it a perfect location to step out and soak in the sunset, or just stay indoors and obviously, shop for antiques and traditional trinkets. The city's delectable, authentic Marwari food is the cherry on the cake.

Trip essentials:

COVID-19 Negative Certificate

Pre-booked Hotel

E-pass

Downloaded Aarogya Setu App

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Turn up your engine and hit the hills. At a distance of 245 Kms, driving away from Delhi to Doon is a blissful experience post which, you can explore Mussoorie hills too. The roughly six-hour journey is full of scenic mountain views. Plan your trip in advance and hit the roads early, this way you can enjoy a humble cup of chai and some piping hot pakoras at a roadside hotel along the way. For an outdoorsy experience, opt for a unique stay at Riverstone Cottages, perched in the lap of the Dehradun valley at the foothills of Mussoorie.

Trip essentials:

COVID-19 Negative Certificate

Pre-booked Hotel

E-pass

Downloaded Aarogya Setu App

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, an all-time favourite for nature lovers is just 341 Kms away from the capital city. One of India's most beautiful hill stations, Shimla's quaint cafes, museums, and nature trails, has a lot to offer tourists looking for a short getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life. Across the town, restaurants and cafes are open at 60 percent capacity for all tourists, thereby ensuring that one does not miss out on their nature-sque dining experience amidst the hills. Set to enjoy a warm cup of hot chocolate on a cold morning while admiring Shimla's historical Victorian architecture? Pack your woolens, scarves and boots and start planning for your next long weekend. For a truly local and relaxing experience, we recommend opting for an authentic, humble, and sanitized homestay for this trip.

Trip essentials:

COVID-19 Negative Certificate

Pre-booked Hotel

E-pass

Downloaded Aarogya Setu App

Minimum stay of 2 nights

Landsdowne, Uttarakhand

Landsdowne is a quaint little hill located at 258 Kms from Delhi. The best part about this little treasure trove of nature is its weather - just about perfect throughout the year! Covered in a canopy of Oak and Pine forests, and architecture from the colonial era, this town is a dream getaway for anyone looking to break free from their lockdown lives. You can visit Landsdowne for a casual hiking trip, just to soak in the crisp mountain air, or even relax. The hill station boasts of many premier resorts to ensure a comfortable and rejuvenating stay, all while being close to nature.

Trip essentials:

COVID-19 Negative Certificate

Pre-booked Hotel

E-pass

Downloaded Aarogya Setu App

McLeodGanj, Himachal Pradesh

For travellers who believe that 'the journey itself is more important than the destination', planning a road trip to McleodGanj is a must. Located almost 474 Kms away from Delhi, it will take around 10-12 hours to reach this lovely hill town. This place is best known for its Tibetan influence, so much so that it is also known as 'Little Lhasa'. McLeodGanj is a vacation that is safe and relaxing.

Be it treks, camping, exploring monasteries, shopping at local markets, or gobbling down a steaming plate of momos at a quaint little cafe on a hilltop, or simply indulging in rejuvenating experiences through yoga and spas, this place is a traveller's paradise.

Trip essentials:

COVID-19 Negative Certificate

Pre-booked Hotel

E-pass

Downloaded Aarogya Setu App

Minimum stay of 2 nights

As we step outdoors and embrace travelling again, we also need to follow responsible and safe tourism practices. So get packing and hit the roads, but of course with your masks and gloves on and with gallons of hand sanitisers by your side.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal