New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Do you remember how Friendship Day became a fad after 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released in 1998? The Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer not only popularised the special day but even made colourful friendship bands the rage among masses. However, decades later, seems like the trend of the band are fading away and impressive e-gifting options are getting popular. Yes, Friendship Day 2021 (August 4)is right around the corner and this would be a great time to pick out gifts for your best friend.

Therefore, if you're having trouble finding that perfect gift, here we are with an intriguing list when it comes to giving your BFF something they are bound to love. Take a look

Skincare combo kits

What better way to remind your partner to be indulgent, slow-down and take care of themselves than by gifting some thoughtfully-chosen self-care products? There are many homegrown skincare brands available in the market for millennials that come with combo kits. This way you can give the gift of nourishment to the special one in your life.

Netflix subscription

If having a party on this Friendship Day is not your cup of tea due to COVID-19 pandemic, then you can always have a gala time with friends by logging into Netflix party virtually. With Netflix Party, a Google Chrome browser extension created primarily to allow friends to watch movies together, you can gift a monthly subscription to your partner in crime and chill together. With this, you and your partner in crime can have a virtual conversation by posting comments during the screening process, which can be the best way to enjoy watching shows together.

Munchies

No matter how you define self-care, looking after oneself is undeniably important during these chaotic times. So, treating your loved friends with a set of combo packs of interesting waffers, yoga bars or even cookie sets is surely a no-brainer. You can make the mix interesting and enticing types of foods and collect them in a kit which are wonderful to gift someone and are equally yummy to taste.

Fitness-related gifts

If your pal has upped their workout game this year or maybe is a bit burned out from doing burpees in the garden, then a fitness-based gift might be the best that you could give them this Friendship Day. Try a dumbbell water bottle, or a skipping rope, even quirky yoga mats are a new thing in the market.

Shopping gift card

At times we all have friends in our lives who are so confused about their preferences that even we get a little puzzled before selcting a perfect gift for them. Therefore, a gift card from an online shopping store can work wonders in this case.

With inputs from IANS.

