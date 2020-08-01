Happy Friendship Day 2020: Generally, Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 across the world but in India, we observe it on the first Sunday of August.

Happy Friendship Day 2020: Staying away from your buddy might be difficult and what is even more difficult is that you won’t be able to celebrate Friendship Day with him or her this year.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Friendship is not just a simple term but an emotion for us. With friendship we spend our lifetimes and enjoy some really good moments. From supporting us in tough and dicey times to spending some of the best moments of life, friends become our family and thus to celebrate this beautiful relationship, we observe Friendship Day. In most part of the world, Friendship is observed on July 30 but here in India we celebrate it on the first Sunday of August and this year, we will be celebrating Friendship Day on August 2.

Generally, people celebrate Friendship Day by going out with their friends. However, this time you won’t be able to do that due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Staying away from your buddy might be difficult and what is even more difficult is that you won’t be able to celebrate Friendship Day with him or her this year. However, don’t worry as you can still express your unconditional love for them by sending special Friendship Day wishes, messages and quotes with them.

Wishes:

A good friend knows all your best stories, however, a best friend has lived them with you. Happy Friendship Day my best friend!

Our friendship will last as long as stars twinkle in the sky, till the water runs dry & till the day I die. Happy Friendship Day!

On this friendship day, I might not be with you, but I want to let you know that I will always be there for you! Happy Friendship Day Buddy!

On this Friendship Day, I wish you peace and love wherever you go. Happy Friendship Day!

The memories of friendship last even if contact is lost. Thank you for being in my life dear friend. Happy Friendship Day!

You have always overlooked my failures and tolerated my success. I guess this is what a true friend is like. Happy Friendship Day!

Happy Friendship Day to the phenomenal woman who brightens up each day of my life with sunshine and sparkling conversation.

Quotes:

"Friendship improves happiness, and abates misery, by doubling our joy, and dividing our grief." - Joseph Addison

"Friendship… is not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything." - Muhammad Ali

"Good friends help you to find important things when you have lost them... your smile, your hope, and your courage." - Doe Zantamata

"On this Friendship Day keep in mind the power of your smile, it is the first step in making new friends." - Catherine Pulsifer

"Silence makes a real conversation between friends. Not the saying, but the never needing to say that counts." - Margaret Lee Runbeck

"Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." - Marcel Proust

"If you go looking for a friend, you're going to find they're very scarce. If you go out to be a friend, you'll find them everywhere."- Zig Ziglar

Messages:

To my oldest friend, I promise to be a friend for life. Happy Friendship Day.

You don't have to be crazy to be my friend. I'll train you. I never let my friends get lonely... I keep disturbing them. Happy Friendship Day!

Side by side or miles apart, You will always be close to my heart! Happy Friendship Day to the friend who taught me the meaning of friendship.

You can always count on me I promise to never let you down Happy Friendship Day, BFF

A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are.

Images:

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma