Happy Friendship Day 2020 Quotes and Poems: Without friends, our lives will become very difficult as they are the ones with whom we can share all our joys and sorrows and care for us all the times.

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Quotes and Poems: Friendship Day is celebrated in India on first Sunday of August every year to celebrate the bond of friendship and value of friends who always stand for us and guide us through tough situations.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Friendship Day is celebrated in India on first Sunday of August every year to celebrate the bond of friendship and value of friends who always stand for us and guide us through tough situations. Without friends, our lives will become very difficult as they are the ones with whom we can share all our joys and sorrows and care for us all the times. With the coronavirus pandemic keeping us mostly inside our homes, this Friendship Day is the first of its kind. But not to worry! Stay in and share some poems and quotes with your friends to celebrate the bond of friendship:

Poems:

There's nane that's blest of human kind, But the cheerful and the gay, man, Fal, la, la, &c. Here's a bottle and an honest friend! What wad ye wish for mair, man? Wha kens, before his life may end, What his share may be o' care, man? Then catch the moments as they fly, And use them as ye ought, man: Believe me, happiness is shy, And comes not aye when sought, man.

We’Ve Been Through So Much Together In So Little Time We’Ve Shared I Will Never Forget All The Moments That You’Ve Shown Me How Much You Cared.

Friends Are Forever Especially The Bond That You And I Possess I Love Your Fun-Filled Personality Somehow You Never Fail To Impress.

O could I give thee India's wealth, As I this trifle send; Because thy joy in both would be To share them with a friend. But golden sands did never grace The Heliconian stream; Then take what gold could never buy— An honest bard's esteem.

Friendship is not just the name of an ordinary feeling. but it is the name of the feelings of understanding, honesty and frankness between two persons. and these feelings keep the two very special persons bounded together and such a friendship lies in two of us

A Friend is a Treasure A friend is someone we turn to, when our spirits need a lift. A friend is someone we treasure, for our friendship is a gift. A friend is someone who fills our lives, with beauty, joy and grace. And make the world we live in, a better and happier place.

Friendships come and Friendships go Like wave upon the sand Like day and night Like birds in flight Like snowflakes when they land But you and I are something else Our friendship's here to stay Like weeds and rocks and socks It never goes away!

Quotes:

The circle of friendship is a place of warmth and caring, where people come together for listening and sharing. A place of kindness and trust, a place of tears and laughter too. I'm glad to share that circle with a special friend like you: Beth Stuckwisch

Friendship is the shadow of the evening, which strengthens with the setting sun of life: La Fontaine

There would be many things to follow, as our friendship has many things. And so much of them reminds me of the happiness our friendship brings: Julie Hebert

Friendship like ours doesn't solve life challenges but because of our friendship I know the challenges are not mine alone: C Sampson

The glory of friendship is not the outstretched hand, not the kindly smile, nor the joy of companionship; it is the spiritual inspiration that comes to one when you discover that someone else believes in you and is willing to trust you with a friendship: Ralph Waldo Emerson

One of the very pleasant things about friendship is the 'do you remember moments': Faith Baldwin

On this Friendship Day keep in mind the power of your smile, it is the first step in making new friends: Catherine Pulsifer

That’s when I realized what a true friend was. Someone who would always love you – the imperfect you, the confused you, the wrong you – because that is what people are supposed to do: Unknown

There is no possession more valuable than a good and faithful friend: Socrates

A good friend is a connection to life - a tie to the past, a road to the future, the key to sanity in a totally insane world: Lois Wyse

The best things in life are free. And it is important never to lose sight of that. So look around you. Wherever you see friendship, loyalty, laughter, and love...there is your treasure: Neale Donald Walsch

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma