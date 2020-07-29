Happy Friendship Day 2020: Have you tried to know why Friendship Day is celebrated? How did it start, who started it? What is the reason behind celebrating Friendship Day? With the help of this article, you will know some things that you may not have known about Friendship Day before.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Happy Friendship Day 2020: Friendship Day is a special day which is celebrated on July 30 every year to acknowledge the role your close friends play in your life. Friends can play a very important role in our lives and help us tackle tough situations and learn different lessons of life. Generally, this day is celebrated with friends, partying at different places. However, it won’t be recommended this year because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

But don't you want to know a few things about Friendship Day that you may not have heard before. Have you tried to know why Friendship Day is celebrated? How did it start, who started it? What is the reason behind celebrating Friendship Day? With the help of this article, you will know some things that you may not have known about Friendship Day before.

Who started Friendship Day?

Founder of Hallmark cards, Joyce Hall had suggested the idea of celebrating Friendship Day on August 2, in 1930. However, the idea was first proposed by the greeting card National Association in the 1920s, but it was dismissed as people believe it was a commercial approach. Later, Friendship Day got ideally accepted by many countries.

Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho also proposed the idea of Friendship Day on July 20, 1958. Interestingly, they announced a special occasion while he was having dinner with his friends in Paraguay. Later in 1998, Secretary-General Kofi Annan’s wife announced the global Ambassador of Friendship. She chose Winnie the Pooh for this prestigious position at the UN.

When did other countries celebrate Friendship Day?

Well, not all countries celebrate Friendship Day at the same time. Countries like Malaysia, Bangladesh, UAE and India celebrate the day on the first Sunday of August every year. Whereas, Spain, Brazil and Argentina celebrate Friendship day on July 20. A few countries mark the occasion on February 14 and a few on July 23. However, International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 every year.

How do we celebrate Friendship Day?

In India, we celebrate Friendship day by sending gifts to each other, by tying bands and bracelets on a friend’s wrist. Also, by partying outside and revere the day with full joy.

Significance of Friendship Day

Friendship Day is celebrated to bring peace and harmony among the society and also, to cherish the special bonds in our lives. The idea of celebrating Friendship day was coined to keep the memories enlightened forever. This is the only bond that we made by our choice and would love to keep up for life.

Posted By: Srishti Goel