Happy French Fries Day 2021: Here we are with a few greetings, messages, statuses and more to share with your dear ones for the special day. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: What are we? Foodies, What do we want French Fries. You must have seen people being faithful for the lip-smacking potato fries or French Fries (as they are popularly addressed as). And if you are one of them, then you just got another reason to gobble on your favourite fries as the National French Fries Day 2021 is right around the corner.

Yes, as the name suggests the special day is dedicated to the mouth-watering snack which hardly anyone can resist. The day is observed on July 13 every year. And to celebrate the special day, all you need to do is satiate your taste buds with French Fries and share these wishes, quotes, messages and more with your friends and family.

T he most mouth-watering combination in this world is of French fries and ketchup…. Wishing you loads of French fries on National French Fries Day.

May the occasion of National French Fries Day bring in your life fat-free French fries to make them happy.

Warm wishes on National French Fries Day to you…. May you enjoy these French fries and never gain weight.

Wishing you loads and loads of French fries on National French Fries Day….. Never hesitate to eat them because there is nothing as delicious as them.

When you are confused about what to eat, French fries are always make a great meal… Warm wishes on National French Fries Day.

If you really want to have a real good life then you must have French fries on your plate…. Wishing you Happy National French Fries Day.

You don’t have to be French to enjoy these because they are beyond borders and nationalities…. Happy National French Fries Day.

May the goodness of French fries is always there in your life…. Wishing you Happy National French Fries Day to you.

They are never enough when they are one as your heart always want them more and more…. Wishing you lots of fries on National French Fries Day.

“I’m in shape. Unfortunately, that shape is a potato.” — Unknown

“Happier than a seagull with a French fry.”

“Keep your friends close and your fries closer.

“French fries and vino are my vices.” — Meghan Markle

“French fries. I love them. Some people are chocolate and sweets people. I love French fries. That and caviar.” — Cameron Diaz

“Whatever, I’m getting cheese fries.”

“Exercise? I thought you said extra fries!”

“Show me a person who doesn’t like French fries and we’ll swap lies.” — Joan Lunden

“When a couch potato is sliced up and then deep fried that is couch French fries.” — Demetri Martin

“French fries: I have been obsessed with them since I was born. I like big, big steak fries, curly fries, seasoned fries — any kind!” — Corbin Bleu

“Even if I’m eating healthy, I let myself indulge with french fries. That’s my favorite thing. You only live once!” – Kate Mara

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal