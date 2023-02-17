Happy Flirting Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, Whatsapp and Facebook Status To Share With Your Crush

AFTER enjoying a whole week of love during Valentine's Week, there is now Anti valentine Week, which is dedicated to all the single people out there. The fourth day of "Anti valentine Week" falls on February 18 and is referred to as "Flrit Day."

Anti-Week Valentine's has arrived after Valentine's Week, which is a time to celebrate love. On February 15, Slap Day was the first day, followed by Kick Day and Perfume Day. If you're the only single person in your group, here are some of the best, cheesiest lines you can use to impress your crush on flirt day.

Flirt Day 2023 Wishes

I don’t like to lose, but I would be more than happy to lose my heart to you... Happy Flirting Day, gorgeous!

Do you have a map? Because I just keep getting lost in your eyes again and again.

Are you sure you’re not tired? You’ve been running through my mind all day.

Are you a magician? It’s the strangest thing, but every time I look at you, everyone else disappears.

I would never play hide and seek with you because someone like you is impossible to find. Happy Flirting Day!

When I want to smile, I know exactly what to do. I just close my eyes and think of you. Happy Flirting Day!

You know what you would look really beautiful in? My arms.

I’m not flirting. I’m just being extra nice to someone who is extra attractive.