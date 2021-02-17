Happy Flirting Day 2021: Send these amazing flirty quotes, wishes and messages that you can send to your crush to kick start the day on a good note

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Anti Valentine's Week is underway and the fourth day, Flirting Day is around the corner. Its the day to come up with some best and less cheesy pickup lines to impress your dream love. Its the perfect occasion to open your hearts for the one you've been waiting to ask him/her out for long.

So, on this occasion, we have brought to you some amazing flirty quotes, wishes and messages that you can send to your crush to kick start the day on a good note. You can also share the same on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status to wish your friends Happy Flirting Day.

Happy Flirting Day 2021 Wishes

You are the reason my heart beats so fast….. You are the reason I go weak on my knees when you are around….. Happy Flirting Day to you.

Your eyes are as beautiful as ocean and I will not mind drowning in them for life….. Please allow to drown in your eyes and the love in your eyes.

Though it is Flirting Day today I am not going to flirt with you because I really love you a lot.

When I am with you, I always need a map because I keep getting lost in your beautiful, deep eyes.

I don’t like to lose but I would be more than happy to lose my heart to you….. Happy Flirting Day gorgeous.

Nobody is like u,

Nobody cares 4 u,

Nobody misses u,

Nobody wants to see u good,

Nobody is ur best fr,

Nobody is happy with u….

Don't cry…….

My name is NOBODY.

Happy Flirting Day..

Your hands are very soft, I would like to hold them…… Your hair is so pretty, I would like to touch them…. You are so gorgeous, I would want to have you in my life for life.

You must be a magician because when you are around, the whole world disappears and I can only see you.

On Flirting Day, I wish you enjoy some good flirting around with some handsome men in the town.

May you have a memorable Flirting Day….. May you win some hearts and enjoy some happy flirting.

You look kind of familiar to me…. Looks like we were in the same class and it was a chemistry class that brought us together.

Happy Flirting Day 2021 Quotes

I wish I was your mirror so that I could look at you every morning

God created the world in six days, rested on the seventh, but it took him thousands of years to produce someone as perfect as you.

Flirting always makes a woman happy deep inside…. Even if she says a no, she will always want more.

Flirting is a sweet start to a relationship which makes go heart beating faster.

If someone starts to blush when you are flirting, know it that you have hit the right chords.

There is so much beauty around us and therefore, we must miss no opportunity to appreciate it.

It is the magic of your love that I glow each and every day since you have come into my life. Truly blessed to have you.

Today you are my fiancé and tomorrow you will be my husband but you will be the love of my life forever and ever.



Happy Flirting Days 2021 Messages

Girl: I don’t like the way u keep staring at me..:)

Boy: and I like the way u notice me doing that.

Happy Flirting Day.

Chand ke liye sitaare anek hai,

Lekin sitaaron ke liye chand ek hai

Aapke liye to hazaaron honge,

Lekin humare liye to sirf aap hi ek hai.

Happy Flirting Day

Flirting is like the game of chess…. One wrong move you make and you can end up getting married…. Flirt smartly.

Flirting is not everyone’s cup of tea…. It is an art and demands confidence and romance together.

God Made Mud, God Made Dirt, God Made Boys, So Girls Can Flirt! Happy Flirting Day

I want to be your teardrop. Born in your eyes, live on your cheeks, and die on your lips.

Sweet fruits r nice eat, sweet words r nice say,

but sweet people r really hard find.

My goodness, how the hell did u manage to find me.

Happy Flirting Day

Hey, I’ve got 2 words for you.

What?

I love you.

Huh, isn’t that 3 words?

Cuz you & I are one.

Happy Flirting Day

It's too hard to lose someone who is 99% cute,

98% sweet,

97% loving,

96% talented and

100% friendly.

That's me, whats a waste of life if u lose me.

Happy Flirting Day.

