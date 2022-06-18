New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Father's play an important role in the child's life and sacrifices a lot to give a good and happy life to their children. To honour fathers and celebrate their bond with children, Father's Day is observed across the world on the third Sunday of June every year. This year, Father's day will be celebrated on June 19. On May 1, 1972, President Richard Nixon declared Father's Day a national holiday and this day was first officially celebrated on June 18, 1972. To make this day even more special for your father, send him these messages, wishes and quotes.

Happy Fathers' Day 2022: Wishes

Dear Father, Happy Father’s Day to you! You are the best!

I can never Thank God enough for the best gift of my life. He made me the happiest by giving you as my Dad! Happy Fathers Day Daddy!

Happy Father’s Day! You mean everything to me. I love you so much!

Thanks to every father in the world for making this world a better place for us. Happy Father’s Day!

There is no place safer than the arms of a father. Happy father’s day to all dads.

Happy Father’s Day! May God always shower you with boundless happiness!

Happy Father’s day to you, Dad! Thank you for always taking up my side in any argument and saving me from mom’s scolds till now! Love you!

You sacrificed your good days to make our days bright, you struggled hard to make sure there’s always a smile on our face. You deserve all the respect. Happy Father’s Day 2022!

Dads are heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers. Happy Father’s Day to all amazing dads.

Happy Fathers' Day 2022: Quotes

“No one in this world can love a girl more than her father.” – Michael Ratnadeepak

“One father is enough to govern one hundred sons, but not a hundred sons one father.” – George Herbert

“Daddy, thanks for being my hero, chauffeur, financial support, listener, life mentor, friend, guardian, and simply being there every time I need a hug.” – Agatha Stephanie Lin

“I hope I can be as good of a father to my son as my dad was to me.” – Calvin Johnson

“It is not flesh and blood but the heart which makes us fathers and sons.” – Friedrich Schiller

“One of the greatest gifts I’ve ever gotten came from God. I call him daddy.” – Unknown

“A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” – Ama H. Vanniarachchy

“One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.” – George Herbert

“Some people don’t believe in heroes but they haven’t met my dad.” – Unknown

“The gift of a Father cannot be seen by our eyes, yet he sacrificed his every breath, sweat and everything to comfort us, his family.” – King Tony S. Singh

Happy Fathers' Day 2022: Messages

Happy Fathers Day! There is no unconditional love on earth greater than the love of a father for his son.

Being a daddy’s girl is like having permanent armour for the rest of your life. Happy Fathers Day, Dad!

One of the blissful gifts I could have ever asked for was you. Happy Father’s Day, daddy.

As a daughter, if I offered to be born once more, I’d ask for you to be my dad again. You’re the best dad in the world. Happy Father’s Day.

You’ve been my best friend since my first day on earth and you’ll be the same till my last. Happy father’s day.

No one can love a girl more than her father. Dad, you were always my hero and always will be. No one can replace you. Happy Father’s Day!

Sons take their fathers as their role models, and I’m so proud to have the coolest role model ever!

Dad, thanks for making me feel like a princess in my entire life. You deserve a ton of respect. Wishing you all the happiness in the world on this special day!

I never knew that a man could have such an excellent character until I knew you inside and out, Dad. You’re amazing. Happy Father’s Day!

You’re the true hero from my childhood. Times may have changed but the things I have learned from you are both ageless and priceless. Happy Fathers Day!

Posted By: Simran Srivastav