Happy Father's Day 2021: Send these amazing and heartwarming wishes, messages, images and quotes to your beloved father on this special day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Father is an integral part of a family who put his life on the edge just to keep his kids and family happy and healthy. Just like mothers, even he compromises and sacrifices to give his child the best of both worlds, however, never complains about it. Unlike mothers, he keeps his love and affection for his kids hidden, so that he doesn't go weak when kids encounter difficult phase in their life. This is why fathers deserve to know how much they mean to their kids and family by celebrating Father's Day 2021.

As the special day is around the corner, we have brought you some amazing and heartwarming wishes, messages, images and quotes that you can send to your beloved father. Also, to mark the day, you can share them on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook status.

Father's Day 2021 Wishes

Happy Father’s Day to the best father in the universe. I love you!

You sacrificed your good days to make our days bright, you struggled hard to make sure there’s always a smile on our face. You deserve all the respect. Happy Father’s Day 2021!

Dear Father, Happy Father’s Day to you! You are the best!

Dads are heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers. Happy Father’s Day to all amazing dads.

I can never Thank God enough for the best gift of my life. He made me the happiest by giving you as my Dad! Happy Fathers Day Daddy!

Happy Father’s Day! May God always shower you with boundless happiness!

Whatever I am today is because of you, so I’m sure you are looking upon me from heaven right now and smiling down!

Happy Father’s Day! You mean everything to me. I love you so much!

There is no place safer than the arms of a father. Happy father’s day to all dads.

I’m a lucky daughter cause I’ve got a Dad so sweet that all my friends wish they had. Happy Fathers Day Papa!

Thanks to every father in the world for making this world a better place for us. Happy Father’s Day!

Having an amazing dad like you is a real blessing. Happy Father’s Day, Dad!

Dear Papa, Happy Father’s Day to you. You may not be beside me today, but you are greatly alive in my heart with your love and support.

Fathers are real superheroes. They may not have superpowers but they always have a super heart and a super spirit. Happy Fathers Day to all Dads!

Thanks for all the wonderful things you do that might not always be noticed. Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father’s day to you, Dad! Thank you for always taking up my side in any argument and saving me from mom’s scolds till now! Love you!

I know I never tell you this often. But I love you, dad.

Happy Fathers Day! You have always been the most supportive and friendly dad in the world.

Happy Fathers Day! You always made me feel special with your love and care

Happy Father’s Day! You are the real superman. Thanks for everything you do.

Thanks for making all the sacrifices silently and working hard just to get us a better life! I love you, happy fathers day dad!

Father's Day 2021 Quotes

“One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.” – George Herbert

“I hope I can be as good of a father to my son as my dad was to me.” – Calvin Johnson

“The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature.” – Prevost Abbe

“No one in this world can love a girl more than her father.” – Michael Ratnadeepak

“Being a daddy’s girl is like having permanent armour for the rest of your life.” – Marinela Reka

“To her, the name of father was another name for love.” – Fanny Fern

“The gift of a Father cannot be seen by our eyes, yet he sacrificed his every breath, sweat and everything to comfort us, his family.” – King Tony S. Singh

“Daddy, thanks for being my hero, chauffeur, financial support, listener, life mentor, friend, guardian, and simply being there every time I need a hug.” – Agatha Stephanie Lin

“One father is enough to govern one hundred sons, but not a hundred sons one father.” – George Herbert

“It is not flesh and blood but the heart which makes us fathers and sons.” – Friedrich Schiller

“Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers, singers of songs.” – Pam Brown

“My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived and let me watch him do it.” – Clarence Budington Kelland

“A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” – Ama H. Vanniarachchy

“Some people don’t believe in heroes but they haven’t met my dad.” – Unknown

“One of the greatest gifts I’ve ever gotten came from God. I call him daddy.” – Unknown

Father's Day 2021 Messages

Being a daddy’s girl is like having permanent armour for the rest of your life. Happy Fathers Day, Dad!

No one can love a girl more than her father. Dad, you were always my hero and always will be. No one can replace you. Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Fathers Day! There is no unconditional love on earth greater than the love of a father to his son.

Sons take their fathers as their role model, and I’m so proud to have the coolest role model ever!

You’ve been my best friend since my first day on earth and you’ll be the same till my last. Happy father’s day.

We may find answers to all our questions on Google, but our fathers will always be the wisest person in this world. Happy Fathers Day!

One of the blissful gifts I could have ever asked for was you. Happy Father’s Day, daddy.

Dad, thanks for making me feel like a princess in my entire life. You deserve a ton of respect. Wishing you all the happiness in the world on this special day!

I’m not the prince of the world but at least I’m the prince of my father’s kingdom. Happy Father’s Day to my lovely dad. I feel blessed to be your son.

People in my class often watch motivational videos. But, I don’t. Because you’re my source of motivation, Dad. Someday I hope to be just like you. Happy Father’s Day!

As a daughter, if I offered to be born once more, I’d ask for you to be my dad again. You’re the best dad in the world. Happy Father’s Day.

I never knew that a man could have such an excellent character until I knew you inside and out, Dad. You’re amazing. Happy Father’s Day!

To me, you will always be another name for love. Happy Father’s Day, Papa!

Fatherhood is the most crucial responsibility and yet the greatest adventure one can experience. Happy father’s day.

A Father’s love is unconditional. He loves, cares, and struggles hard to make our days better and brighter. Everything he does for us is what only a superhero can do. Happy Fathers Day!

Happy Father’s Day to you! Since my childhood, you have been a hero in my eyes who worked so hard for the family. Thank you for everything!

Your love, care, and sacrifice made my life beautiful. Without you, I’d be so hopeless and incomplete. Happy Father’s Day, Papa.

You’re the true hero from my childhood. Times may have changed but the things I have learned from you are both ageless and priceless. Happy Fathers Day!

Dad, you are the definition of a ‘good human’ and a ‘perfect father’ to me. I hope I can follow your path as well. Happy Father’s Day to you!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv