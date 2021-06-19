Happy Father's Day 2021: Let's celebrate the day by sending some funny, inspirational and sentimental quotes to acknowledge his unconditional support.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Justin Ricklefs once said, 'The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched', well it's true. Where a mother teaches the kids the meaning of love and forgiveness, a father teaches them to never lose a battle without trying. He trains his kids to be able to face the dark phase of life with bravery and ease. Just like a mother, the importance of a father is inevitable. As Father's Day 2021 is around the corner, let's celebrate the day by sending our beloved fathers some funny, inspirational and sentimental quotes to acknowledge his unconditional support and express love.

Father's Day 2021 Inspirational Quotes

“The greatest thing a father can do for his children is love their mother.” —Anjaneth Garcia Untalan

“Nothing has brought me more peace and content in life than simply being a good husband and father.” — Frank Abagnale

“What a father says to his children is not heard by the world, but it will be heard by posterity.” — Jean Paul

“My father didn't tell me how to live. He lived and let me watch him do it.” — Clarence Budington Kelland

“Fatherhood is a marathon, not a sprint.” — Paul L. Lewis

“He has always provided me a safe place to land and a hard place from which to launch.” — Chelsea Clinton

“A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.” — Billy Graham

“Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers, and singers of song.” — Unknown

“I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection.” — Sigmund Freud

“Never is a man more of a man than when he is the father of a newborn.” — Matthew McConaughey

“A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” — Ama H. Vanniarachchy

“A child looks up at the stars and wonders. Great fathers put a child on his shoulders and help them to grab a star.” — Reed Markham

Father's Day 2021 Funny Quotes

“The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” — Tim Russert

“A father is a banker provided by nature.” — French Proverb

“When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” — Linda Poindexter

“Being a great father is like shaving. No matter how good you shaved today, you have to do it again tomorrow.” — Reed Markham

“Dads are like chocolate chip cookies; they may have chips or be totally nutty, but they are sweet and make the world a better place, especially for their children.” — Hillary Lytle

“There should be a children’s song: ‘If you’re happy and you know it, keep it to yourself and let your dad sleep.’” — Jim Gaffigan

“When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape.” — Dave Attell

“I realized being a father is the greatest job I have ever had and the greatest job I will ever have.” — Dwayne Johnson

“You can tell what was the best year of your father’s life because they seem to freeze that clothing style and ride it out.” — Jerry Seinfeld

“By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he’s wrong.” — Charles Wadworth

Father's Day 2021 Sentimental Quotes

“To be the father of a nation is a great honour, but to be the father of a family is a greater joy.” — Nelson Mandela

“A man never stands as tall as when he kneels to help a child.” — Knights of Pythagoras

“A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.” — Unknown

“A father carries pictures where his money used to be.” — Steve Martin

“The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature.” — Antoine François Prévost

“Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.” — Anne Geddes

“Dad taught me everything I know. Unfortunately, he didn’t teach me everything he knows.” — Al Unser

“A father doesn’t tell you that he loves you. He shows you.” — Dimitri the Stoneheart

“A father’s smile has been known to light up a child’s entire day.” — Susan Gale

“The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched.” — Justin Ricklefs

“The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking.” — Dan Pearce

“The most amazing feeling I feel, words can’t describe what I’m feeling for real. Maybe I paint the sky blue. My greatest creation was you.” — Jay Z

