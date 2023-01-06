Happy Epiphany Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

EPIPHANY DAY is also known as the 'Three Kings Day' which is a Christina feast celebrating God's revelation as Jesus Christ. Popularly known as Theophany in Easter Christian tradition, it is a Christian feast day which celebrates the revelation of God incarnate as Jesus Christ. In Western Christianity, the feats traditionally include the visit to Magi to the Christ Child. The popular customs of this day include singing, chalking the door, consuming three kings cake, winter swimming and attending other Church services.

Epiphany Day 2023: Wishes

"I Hope You Find Many Ways To Be Happy and Thankful to the Lord. I wish you and your family a Happy Epiphany celebration."

"May the glory of Lord Christ fill your home with happiness and loads of love on Epiphany and always, every day."

"I Wish This Epiphany showers divine blessings, happiness and joy in your family. Celebrate this Epiphany in the praise of the Lord."

"On the Occasion of Epiphany Day, let us pray for happiness and goodness to be showered on us forever. Happy Epiphany!"

"May the wisdom of the Magi guide you to your own light."

"May the Epiphany remind us of the good news of Christ."

"I wish you find many ways to be happy and thankful to Lord. Wish you and your family a happy Epiphany celebration."

"May you be guided with the light of wisdom on your path and your journey of life. Celebrate this Epiphany with your family and friends."

"This Epiphany will bring peace, joy and happiness in your lives. The three kings will show you the road to right path."

"May the almighty, the king, the savior save you from all evils and make this Epiphany a happy and memorable celebration to you and your family."