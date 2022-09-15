Happy Engineer’s Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

INDIA celebrates Engineer's Day every year on September 15 to honour and remember Bharat Ratna 'Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya' who is known to be the greatest engineer of India. The day marks the notable contributions he made to irrigation techniques and flood control. The objective of this day is to take a pledge and encourage the youth to select Engineering education and to produce quality engineers for the bright future of the country.

Schools and colleges all over the country celebrate this day by organizing numerous competitions to keep the tradition of innovativeness in engineering.

Share some sweet Wishes, Quotes and Messages with your engineer friends and make their day.

Engineer's Day Wishes

1. We don't need a girlfriend...our assignments irritate us every day...that's enough. Happy Engineer's Day. Firstly I would like to thank Google for allowing me to copy and paste and secondly to the Xerox machines. Happy Engineer's day.

Science is about knowing, and engineering is about doing.

2. Everybody says engineering is so easy that it's just like walking in a park. But only Engineers know that the park is called Jurassic Park. Happy Engineer's day.

3. Happy Engineer's day to all the engineers across the globe. We salute your great ideas and innovations that have truly changed our lives.

4. Engineering is a great scientific adventure. But it's also a great human adventure. Happy Engineer's day.

5. Happy Engineer's day to all those smart minds who are constantly exploring the opportunities to create something new, for a better life.

6. Engineers have the magical power to create anything with their brains and with their pens...Happy Engineer's day.

7. At its heart, engineering is all about using science to find creative, practical solutions. It is a noble profession. Happy Engineer's day.

8. If you throw a stone at a busy road in India, it will either hit a dog or an engineer. Jokes apart, wishing you Happy Engineer's day.

Engineer's Day Quotes

1. "Engineers like to solve problems. If there are no problems handily available, they will create their own problems."-Scott Adams

2. "Engineers turn dreams into reality."-Hayao Miyazaki

3. "Software is a great combination of artistry and engineering."-Bill Gates

4. At its heart, engineering is about using science to find creative, practical solutions. It is a noble profession."- Queen Elizabeth II

5. "On the sixth day God saw he couldn't do it all, so he created engineers."- Lois McMaster Bujold

6. "When you want to know how things work, study them when they are coming apart."- William Gibson, Zero History

Engineer's Day Messages

1. Getting forty marks out of a hundred is a great achievement for me. My Xerox bills are higher than my mobile bills. Yes...I am an Engineering student. Happy Engineer's day 2022.

2. Engineers are persons who discover the world with their pen and brain.

3. I am an Engineer. I serve mankind by making dreams come true. Happy Engineer's day.

4. Happy Engineer's day 2022. I can write seventy words per minute but I can't read my own handwriting. I spend more time with my teachers than with my family. I know Euler's theorem but not my shirt size. I have no life and can prove it mathematically. I can translate English into binary.

5. I take the vision which comes from dreams and apply the magic of science and mathematics, adding the heritage of my profession and my knowledge of nature's materials to create a design. Happy Engineer's day.