New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on 15 September, Engineer’s Day is celebrated to recognise the efforts of engineers who have made our lives easier with their innovations and ideas. Well, Engineer’s Day is particularly celebrated on ‘September 15’ to mark the birth anniversary of India's greatest engineer Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Vishweshvaraya, who was born in 1860. On this day, people share Wishes, Quotes, Messages to make their engineer friends and family members feel special.

Quotes

1. Science is about knowing; engineering is about doing. - Henry Petroski

2. At its heart, engineering is about using science to find creative, practical solutions. It is a noble profession. — Queen Elizabeth II

3. Software is a great combination of artistry and engineering. — Bill Gates, Co-founder of Microsoft

4. Science is about knowing; engineering is about doing. — Henry Petroski, American engineer

5. Architecture begins where engineering ends. — Walter Gropius, German architect.

Messages

1. Everybody says Engineering is so easy that it is just like walking in a park. But only Engineers know that park is called Jurassic Park. Happy Engineers Day

2. Getting 40 marks out of 100 is a great achievement for me. My xerox bills are higher than my mobile bill. Yes…. I am an Engineering student. Happy Engineers Day 2019

3. Happy Engineers Day 2019. I can write 70 words per minute but I cant read my own handwriting. I spend more time with my teachers than with my family. I know the Euler’s theorem but not my shirt size. I have no life and can prove it mathematically. I can translate English into binary.

4. Engineers are persons who discover the world by their pen and brain

5. I am an Engineer. I serve mankind by making dreams come true. Happy Engineers Day!

Wishes

1. Everybody says Engineering is so easy that it is just like walking in a park. But only Engineers know that the park is called Jurassic Park. Happy Engineers Day.

2. Engineering Fact: We don’t need a girlfriend…our assignments irritate us every day…that’s enough. Happy Engineers’ Day.

Firstly I would like to thank Google for allowing me to copy and paste and secondly to the Xerox machines. Happy Engineer’s Day.

3. At its heart, engineering is about using science to find creative, practical solutions. It is a noble profession. Happy Engineers Day!

4. We build the world (Civil Engineer). We build the magic world (Computer Engineer). We connect the world (Electronics & Communication Engineer). We are the power of the world (Electrical Engineer). We move the world (Mechanical Engineer) Proud to be an engineer!! Happy Engineers Day.

5. If you throw a stone at a busy road in India, it will either hit a dog or an engineer. Jokes apart, wishing you Happy Engineers’ Day.

