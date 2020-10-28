Happy Eid-e-Milad 2020: To celebrate Eid-e-Milad or Eid Milad-un-Nabi, share these wishes, images, SMS, greetings, Whatsapp and Facebook status with your loved ones.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Eid-e-Milad is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the last messenger of God--Prophet Mohammad. According to Muslim believers of the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought, the Prophet was born in Mecca on the 12th day of Rabee-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar in 570 CE. This year, according to the Hijri calendar, Eid-e-Milad will begin on the evening of October 29 and will conclude on October 30. Eid-e-Milad or Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated widely by people around the globe. Share these wishes, images, SMS, greetings, Whatsapp and Facebook status with your loved ones on this auspicious day.

Messages

1. May the noor of this month illuminate ur heart. Happy Eid Milad Un Nabi 2020!

2. May the blessings of Allah never stop shining upon you and your family! We wish you a Happy Eid Milad Un Nabi 2019!

3. May Allah bless you and your family with health and wealth! Happy Eid Milad Un Nabi 2020!

4. He is the One God; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise. Happy Eid Milad Un Nabi 2020!

5. Hope that Allah bestows his choicest blessings on us on the occasion of Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi

Greetings

1. May Allah’s blessings and His divine grace be with you! May you embrace all with an open-heart and inspire with an impressive attitude. Happy Eid Milad Un Nabi 2020!

2. May the divine blessings of Allah fill your home and heart with the spirit of joy and open up newer opportunities for success. Happy Eid Milad Un Nabi 2020!

3. On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the Prophet's birthday, my best wishes to you, dear friend.

4. As you offer your sacrifices, I pray that may Allah shower his choicest blessings on you and fulfill all your dreams on Eid. Happy Eid Milad Un Nabi 2020!

5. Eid Ul Milad Un Nabi Mubarak to you and your family. Have a meaningful one this year.

Wishes

1. May The magic Of This Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Bring Lots Of Happiness In Ur Life May U Celebrate It With All Ur Close Friends & Family & May Ur Heart B Filled With Love of Mohammad (PBUH) and joy…!!!

2. Have a blessed Eid Ul Milad Un Nabi. Let us chant the praise to our dear prophet with love in our hearts for him.

3. Wishing you all a very Happy Eid Ul Milad Un Nabi and hope you get everything you wish.

4. I Convey My Cordial & Sincere Greetings To U & Ur Family On The Occasion Of Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi, The Suspicious Day On Which Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (S.A.W.W) Made His Descent On Earth…!!!

5. May Allah’s rah mat help you to lead a halal and meaningful life. Eid Ul Milad Un Nabi Mubarak.

