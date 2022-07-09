Happy Eid-Al-Adha 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp and Facebook Status To Share On This Day

Eid-Al-Adha also known as Bakrid or Bakra Eid is one of the most important festivals of the Muslim community. The festival is celebrated with great fervor among the Muslim community. People also call Eid-Al-Adha the festival of sacrifice and it is celebrated on the 10th of July. The festival is observed on the 10th day of Zul Hijjah, which is the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.

On this day, people from the Muslim community visit mosque and offer prayers. The festival marks the honour of the willingness of Ibrahim (Prophet Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to Allah's command.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you warm wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share with your friends and family. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Eid-Al-Adha 2022: Wishes

May the pious occasion of Eid-ud-Adha brings prosperity, joy and positivity in your life. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

May Allah always guide you and fill your life with light and happiness. Warm wishes on Bakrid to you and your family

Sending lots of love and good wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. May Allah fill your life with good health and happy moments. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you Allah’s choicest blessings on this holy festival of Eid-ul-Adha. Eid Mubarak!

Heartiest wishes to you and your family, may Allah fulfil all your dreams. With prayers and blessings. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you a harmonious and prosperous life. My heartiest greetings to you and your family on Eid-ud-Adha.

May this holy festival bring life, light and joy. Bakrid Mubarak to you and your family.

My warm greetings to you and your family on this Mubarak occasion of Eid-ud-Adha. May you never encounter hardships and you follow the footsteps of the Divine for a peaceful life.

Wishing you positivity and good health in abundance on this holy festival of Bakrid.

May the Almighty overwhelm your life with loads of joy and prosperity in the coming years! Eid Mubarak!

May you enjoy this festival of joy peacefully, submerged in love and generosity. Bakrid Mubarak!

May this auspicious occasion sweeten your life with health, wealth and prosperity. Happy Bakrid!

Eid-Al-Adha 2022: Messages

Eid is all about sharing what we have and caring for those in need. May you have a wonderful Eid al-Adha this year!

May your sincere prayers be answered, and may you be blessed with Allah's choicest blessings. Eid al-Adha Mubarak to you and your loved ones.

Your prayers and sacrifices will never go unanswered. On this Eid al-Adha, embrace Allah’s divine blessings with all that you have. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you a very Happy Eid al-Adha. Cherish every moment of this beautiful festival and may all your dreams come true soon.

May you continue to grow wiser every day! May this Eid bring happiness to you and your family. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Here's wishing you and your family, peace, harmony, happiness, good health and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Eid al-Adha Mubarak to you and everyone at home.

May you cherish each moment of this divine festival and all your dreams come true. Happy Eid-ud-Adha!

My prayers to Allah that he bestows his blessings on this world, uniting everyone and removing all the evils prevailing. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you and your family positivity, happiness and peace on this pious occasion. Eid Mubarak!

On this prayerful occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, I pray that your life is loaded with happy moments and prosperity in abundance. Happy Eid!

My prayerful wishes for you on this divine festival. A very happy Eid-ud-Adha to you and your loved ones.

May Allah grant his mercy on you and forgive you for all your sins. Eid Mubarak!

Eid-Al-Adha 2022: Quotes

May this divine festival give you the courage to tread on the right path always. Happy Bakrid!

Sending you lots of love and warm wishes on Eid-ud-Adha and pray that your life is filled by His graces and blessings. Happy Eid!

Wishing you love, laughter and joy on this special day. Eid Mubarak!

Make love and kindness your way of life, promise yourself that you will never choose the wrong path, Eid Mubarak!

Remove all differences, animosity and rage in you on this holy festival of Eid-ud-Adha. Eid Mubarak!!

May joy, peace and light blossom in the world and negativity gets eroded. Eid Mubarak!

May this festival of sacrifice awaken all the virtues in you and you nurture them with determination. Eid Mubarak!

I wish for your life to always be imbued with harmony, happiness, good health and prosperity always. Eid-ud-Adha Mubarak to you and your family.