New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid 2022, the biggest and most important festival of the Muslim community is here and people across the world are excited to celebrate this pious festival with great zeal and pomp. The day marks the end of the month-long holy period of Ramadan. Every year the festival of Eid is celebrated after the crescent moon or the Shawwal moon is sighted on the Chaand Raat or the last day of Ramzaan. This year the joyous festival will begin in India on the evening of May 2 and will end on the evening of May 3. Although, the exact dates of the month-long fast in the Islamic calendar are tied to the movements of the Moon.

Also known as 'Meethi Eid', Eid ul Fitr also marks the beginning of the 10th month of the Islamic calendar Shawwal. On this day devotees across the globe perform special prayers in the morning and wear new clothes to mark the new beginnings in their life. At home, Muslims prepare different types of delicacies and also do charity, which is known as Fitra. People enjoy delicacies like Sewaiyaan and biryani and hug each other to wish Eid Mubarak. If you also want to send your warmest wishes and greetings to your family then, here are some wishes, quotes, messages and greetings which you can send to your family and friends on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr 2022.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Wishes

Wishing you a Happy Eid! May God keep you safe and happy.

May God shower his choicest blessings on Eid. Wish you a Happy Eid ul Fitr!

May peace, safety, good health and prosperity be yours. Eid Mubarak!

A very blissful Eid ul Fitr to you and your family. Eid Mubarak.

May Allah bless you with his choicest blessings. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

Happy Eid! The day is all about love and peace. I wish you all every bit of happiness, good health and peace of mind

May you continue to grow wiser and more charming every day!May Allah shower His mercy upon you and your family on Eid ul Fitr!

My good wishes, my good wishes for you are just prayers for your long happy life from God on this noble event. Wish you a very Happy Eid Mubarak!

I might not be there with you today, but you are always there in my prayers. May Allah bring peace and happiness to you. A very Happy Eid to you!

Let all join our hands to thank Allah for this wonderful day to pray, care, love, smile and celebrate with one another. Eid Mubarak!

No shadows to depress you, Only joys to surround you, God himself to bless you, these are my wishes for you, Today, tomorrow, and every day. Happy Eid!

May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

May you continue to grow wiser and more charming every day! May this Eid bring happiness to your heart and to your family. Eid ul Fitr Mubarak!

May the light of the moon fall directly on you and Allah bless you with everything you desire today. Happy Eid!

Eid is a day to cheer and to laugh with all your heart. It’s a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a happy Eid!

Warm wishes to you and your family on Eid ul Fitr. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah bring you lots of joy, happiness and good health. Eid Mubarak!

May this Eid bring happiness in your heart and to your family. Eid ul Fitr Mubarak

Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Messages

Wishing you a very Happy Eid Mubarak. Cherish every moment of this beautiful festival and know that all your dreams will come true soon. Eid Mubarak!

Eid is the time for sharing what we have with others. Have a wonderful Eid.

On this holy festival, wishing you a day filled with lots of laughter and happy moments. Eid Mubarak from my family to yours!

Eid is a time to amend, forgive and reflect. May Allah grant you wisdom and kindness.

May you find a million reasons to make your life more beautiful on this day. May the joy of Eid be multiplied a thousand times and stay with you forever. Eid Mubarak!

Take a break from living in stress and this is Eid so let’s celebrate! You are welcome to join us. Life is so endlessly delicious. Happy Eid Day!

Start living now and stop worrying about tomorrow. Life is too short to spend in tension. Just enjoy every moment of every day. Thinking of you on this Eid Day.

The month of Ramadan has left us my friend, and the joyous occasion of Eid is present before us once more. May we all enjoy the festivities of Eid.

May Allah flood your life with love and happiness on this occasion, your heart with care and your mind with wisdom, wishing you Eid Mubarak.

The most beautiful thing for me is to see you smiling. You are so close to my heart that no one can even beat you. Enjoy this Eid to the fullest. Eid Mubarak!

I hope your life is as spicy as biryani and sweet as kheer. Savour the joys of Eid.

We have been bestowed with a beautiful day by Allah. Our month-long wait is over. I hope you enjoy this day and be grateful for Allah’s blessings. Eid Mubarak!

With the arrival of Eid, let's say goodbye to another amazing year and welcome the new ocean of opportunities knocking on our door. Eid Mubarak!

Meethi seviyan, parivar ka saath, aur dhero khushiyan; yehi mera hai dua. Eid Mubarak!

May you be blessed with kindness, patience, happiness, and love. Eid Mubarak.

On this day, let's learn to accept all the blessings of Allah with an open heart and mind. The Lord Almighty is always with his children.

Your smile and happiness are the most important things to me. May Allah give you more reason to smile. Eid Mubarak!

Eid is the time of year when you should amend your mistakes and forgive others' mistakes. May Allah on this day grant you wisdom and kindness!

May the God Almighty show you on the right path and help you in every step of your life. Eid Mubarak!

Sending you warm wishes and happiness on the occasion of Eid. Remember me in your prayers.

In every smile and laughter; In every silent prayer answered; In every opportunity that knocks your door – May Allah bless you!

This Eid-ul-Fitr, I pray to Allah that all your dreams come true soon. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah shower prosperity and success upon you. Eid Mubarak, from our family to yours.

May Allah reduce your hardships and bless you with peace, prosperity and genuine happiness this Eid. Eid Mubarak!

Before we ask for happiness and prosperity, we should ask for mercy. May Allah shower his mercy on us. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak!

Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Eid al-Fitr Mubarak!

Allah aapki sari murad puri kare Eid ul fitr ke din. Eid Mubarak!

I hope this Eid brings peace, prosperity, and happiness to everyone's life. Eid Mubarak!

Seize the moment and be happy. Because very little is needed to make a happy life, it's all within yourself and your way of thinking. Happy Eid ul Fitr 2022!

Today I Pray That Happiness Be at Your Door, May It Knock Early and Stay Late & Leave the Gift of Allah’s Peace, Love & Good Health Behind. Eid Mubarak.

Hum yehi dua krenge aaj ki aapki zindagi ki dher sari khushiyan aayein, har din Eid ka tyohar ho! Eid Mubarak!

Sending you love and light this Eid. May the magic of this festival fill your heart with wonders, care for everybody and joy.

Learn to be thankful and happy in life. Happy Eid 2022!

May this Eid bring joy and happiness to your life and give you ample opportunities to succeed in the future. Eid Mubarak!

Let us hope we can leave behind these challenging times together for a period of happiness, compassion and peace. Eid Mubarak!

Enjoy like a child and be thankful to Allah for he has bestowed all the Muslims with such a beautiful day. Eid Mubarak to you!

Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Quotes

"Whoever desires to meet his Lord, he should do good deeds and not associate anyone in the worship of his Lord."

"Those who believed and led a righteous life are the best creatures."

"The best charity is that given to a relative who does not like you."



"A man has sinned enough if he neglects to feed those in need."



"Have patience with what they say, and leave them with noble (dignity)."

"Whoever kills another one without justifiable cause, surely he is killing all of humanity. And whoever saves the life of another one, surely he saves the lives of all of humanity."

"If they seek peace, then seek you peace. And trust in God for He is the One that heareth and knoweth all things."

"I put my trust in Allah, my Lord and your Lord! There is not a moving creature, but He has a grasp of its forelock. Verily, my Lord is on the straight path."

It is You we worship, and You, we ask for help"

"Show forgiveness, speak for justice and avoid the ignorant"

"May Allah calm our minds and make the path easier for us. Eid Mubarak to all of you"

