Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021: However, the festivities this year will also be different just like last year owing to the pandemic and the subsequent restrictions imposed in several parts of the country.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Eid ul Fitr 2021 is just a day away as the most important festival of Muslims will be celebrated on Friday, May 14 2021, in India with full fervour and enthusiasm. The festival of Eid ul Fitr 2021, also known as Meethi Eid, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the start of the 10th month of the Islamic calendar Shawwal. The festival of Eid is known as the festival of breaking the fast as it is a reward from Allah SWT (God) for Muslims who pray and fast diligently during the month of Ramadan.

On Eid ul Fitr, devotees across the globe perform special prayer in the morning and wear new clothes to mark the new beginnings in their life. At homes, Muslims prepare different types of delicacies also do charity, which is known as Fitra. Muslims also visit their family and friends for festivities and enjoy the day. However, the festivities this year will also be different just like last year owing to the pandemic and the subsequent restrictions imposed in several parts of the country.

Meanwhile, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, people can wish their near and dear ones through video calls or text messages. Here are some wishes, quotes, messages and greetings which you can send to your family and friends on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr 2021.

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Wishes:

May Allah shower His mercy upon you and your family on Eid ul Fitr!

Warm wishes to you and your family on Eid ul Fitr. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah bring you lots of joy, happiness and good health. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you a Happy Eid! May God keep you safe and happy.

May God shower his choicest blessings on Eid. Wish you a Happy Eid ul Fitr!

May peace, safety, good health and prosperity be yours. Eid Mubarak!

A very blissful Eid ul Fitr to you and your family. Eid Mubarak.

May Allah bless you with his choicest blessings. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021 messages:

May the light of the moon fall directly on you, and may Allah bless you with everything you desire today. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah bless with kindness, patience and love. Eid Mubarak.

There’s no greater blessing than that of Allah. There’s no greater happiness than that of attaining pure Bliss. Eid Mubarak to you and your family! Eid ul Fitr 2021

Eid is a day to cheer and to laugh with all your heart. It’s a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a Happy Eid 2021

Eid Mubarak! Seize the moment and be happy. Because very little is needed to make a happy life, it’s all within yourself and your way of thinking. Happy Eid 2021

Before we ask for happiness and prosperity, we should ask for mercy. May Allah shower his mercy on us. Eid Mubarak!

Accept the blessings of Allah with all your heart and forget the sorrows that burden your soul. Enjoy the moments you share with your family. Happy Eid!

Let this Eid be the occasion of sharing the love and caring for the people who need to be loved and cared. Eid Mubarak to all!

May this Eid bring joy and love to your heart and create all the opportunities of success for you! Eid Mubarak.

You can bring a smile on face even when I am feeling sad. A friend like is a treasure to keep forever. May Allah shower his blessings on you. Eid Mubarak dear!

May this Eid brings you joys unlimited, may all your wishes come true on this holy day, may Allah approve your kind deeds, forgive your disobedience and sins, and ease the suffering of all individuals around the globe. Eid Mubarak blessed by the grace of Allah. Eid Mubarak!

Eid is a day of sharing what we have and caring for others. May you have a wonderful Eid this year!

I won't be meeting you on Eid this year but the warmest wishes going your way. Wishing you a blessed Eid. Eid Mubarak!

May this Eid bring unlimited joy and good health. Eid Mubarak from all of us to your family.

May all our wishes come true on the auspicious Eid ul Fitr. May Allah bless you. Eid Mubarak!

Amid the global health crisis, here is my Dua: May Allah heals the world and bring peace. Wishing you a very Happy Eid!

On this Eid prayers for people around the world to have a smile on their faces. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021 Quotes:

"It is You we worship, and You, we ask for help" - The Holy Quran

"Show forgiveness, speak for justice and avoid the ignorant" - The Holy Quran

"May Allah calm our minds and make the path easier for us. Eid Mubarak to all of you"

Eid ul Fitr 2021 Greetings:

My good wishes, my good wishes for you are just prayers for your long happy life from God on this noble event. Wish you a very Happy Eid Mubarak!

I might not be there with you today, but you are always there in my prayers. May Allah bring peace and happiness to you. A very Happy Eid to you!

Let all join our hands to thank Allah for this wonderful day to pray, care, love, smile and celebrate with one another. Eid Mubarak!

No shadows to depress you, Only joys to surround you, God himself to bless you, these are my wishes for you, Today, tomorrow, and every day. Happy Eid!

May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

May you continue to grow wiser and more charming every day! May this Eid bring happiness to your heart and to your family. Eid ul Fitr Mubarak!

May the light of the moon fall directly on you and Allah bless you with everything you desire today. Happy Eid!

Eid is a day to cheer and to laugh with all your heart. It’s a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a happy Eid!

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan