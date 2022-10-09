Happy Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2022: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Messages To Share On This Day

ALSO known as Eid-e-Milad, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, who is beleieved to be born in Mecca in 570 CE on the 12th day of Rabee-ul-Awaal, the third month in teh Islamci calnedar, to Abdullah and Bibi Amina. The celebrations of the festival will begin from the evening of October 8 and end on October 9, 2022. This festival if of great significance in the Muslim community.

People observe a special fast called Nafl in the honour of Prohphet Muhammad and offer prayers from the holy Quran. People across the country donate food and clothes to the needy on this day. To make the day more memorable, we bring you some wishes, messages and quotes to share with your family.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2022: Wishes

"May there be love and light on this Earth. Happy Eid Milad un Nabi."

"May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith and joy on Eid Milad un Nabi and forever. Happy Eid Milad un Nabi."

"May Allah empower us with true values of Prophet Muhammad! Happy Eid Milad un Nabi."

"Rabi Al Awwal ka chaand mubarak ho! Nabi ki Aamad mubarak ho! Eid Milad un Nabi ki barkatein mubarak ho."

"May there be love and light on this Earth, Happy Eid Milad un Nabi."

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2022: Messages

"May Allah help you lead a halal and peaceful life with the Prophet's Sunnah. Wishing you a blessed Eid Milad un Nabi."

"May Allah's rahmat shine on you and help you achieve every goal in your life. Have a blessed and prosperous Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi."

"May the light of this holy day enlighten our hearts and soothe our minds. May Allah and his messenger help us choose between right and wrong. Happy Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi."

"May the divine blessings of Allah fill your home and heart with the spirit of joy and open up newer opportunities for success. Happy Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi."

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2022: Quotes

"Ataa dekhi toh apne Rab i dekhi...warna kaun deta hai mehboob (Muhammed SAW) apna. Eid Milad Un Nabi mubarak."

"On this festival of Eid, ask Allah for forgiveness, leave all your follies behind and embark on a new successful journey. Happy Eid Milad Un Nabi."

"Eid Milad Un Nabi is a day to remember the kindness, compassion and the teachings of the holy Prophet."

"O you who believe! Seek assistance through patience and prayer, surely Allah is with the one who is patient. Happy Eid Milad Un Nabi."