New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Eid al-Adha, which is one of the most common and important festival among Muslims, has finally arrived. Also known as ‘festival of Qurbani or sacrifice’, Eid al-Adha has a lot of significance in Islam. The festival is celebrated in honour of Ibrahim Abraham who was ready to sacrifice his son Ismael on command of Allah or the God. On this day, people across India offer prayers and celebrate the festival of Qurbani by exchanging exquisite cloths and gifts by enjoying a feast together.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah or the last month in the Islamic calendar. Eid al-Adha, which is also referred as ‘Bakrid’, was celebrated in most parts of world on July 31. However, in India, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Saturday. However, people across India won’t be able to celebrate it much this time because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. But don’t worry! Despite being unable to move outside, you can surely share some wishes, messages and quotes with your loves on this auspicious day:

Wishes:

I wish you a very happy and peaceful Eid al-Adha. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins and ease the suffering of all peoples around the globe. Happy Bakrid!

May your plate of life be always full of sweet siwaiyan topped with the nuts of happiness. With best Eid Wishes, may you have a Happy Eid!!

May God give you happiness of heaven above. Happy Eid Mubarak To You All!

May Allah flood your life with happiness on this occasion, your heart with love, your soul with spiritual, your mind with wisdom, wishing you a very Happy Eid!

No shadows to depress you. Only joys to surround you. Allah himself to bless you. These are my wishes for you. Today tomorrow and every day… Eid Mubarak!

On this blessed occasion of Eid, wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! Eid Mubarak!

The magic of this day bring a lot of happiness and blessings in your life that will fill your heart with joy. Wishing you and your family a Happy Eid!

Quotes:

“Eid is not for the one who wears new clothes. Eid is for the one whose obedience rises. Eid is not for the one with beautiful clothes and fine means of transport, Eid is for the one whose sins are forgiven”

“O ye who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that ye may (learn) self-restraint”

“You will not attain righteousness till you spend in charity of the things you love”

“If they seek peace, then seek you peace. And trust in God for He is the One that heareth and knoweth all things”

“You cannot guide those you would like to but God guides those He wills. He has best knowledge of the guided”

Messages:

May Allah bring you and your family happiness, peace and prosperity! Eid Mubarak!

Enjoy peace and prosperity! May Allah always keep you healthy bless you! Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you a joyful Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May Allah accept all our sacrifices!

May this Eid bring happiness, joy, success and Allah shower his blessings and love on you and your family. Eid Mubarak!

On Eid-ul-Adha, we should pray, love, celebrate with our loved ones and remember Allah for his kindness. Eid Mubarak!

On this Eid-ul-Adha, may Allah bless you with good health, happiness and prosperity. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

May Allah give you all the success and happiness you desire. May Allah be with you always. Eid al-Adha Mubarak to you!

Wishing a blessed Eid that will help you to win every challenge of life! Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

May your life be filled with blessings and Allah keep on showering you with loads of peace and prosperity on Eid. Stay blessed! Eid al-Adha Mubarak

On this occasion, may Allah flood your life with happiness, your heart with love, your soul with spirituality and your mind with wisdom. Wishing u a very Happy Bakra Eid Mubarak

