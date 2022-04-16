New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Easter Sunday or popularly referred to as Easter is one of the biggest days for believers of Christianity. The day marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ, after his crucifixion on Good Friday. Apart from Christmas, Easter is another important festival for the Christian community. The festival is celebrated with fervour by the Christian community across the globe. This year the auspicious day will be celebrated on April 17.

The festival of Easter always falls on a Sunday, two days after the Good Friday takes place. On Good Friday, Jesus Christ was crucified and later died for the sake of humanity. Easter is celebrated as one of the happiest festivals in the Christan community as Jesus was resurrected on this day. The day is considered a ray of hope and also spreads positivity.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you warm wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share with your friends and family. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Happy Easter 2022: Wishes

Happy Easter! May this day be as special and beautiful as you.

Here's hoping you have a fun, sunny, memorable Easter.

The spirit of Easter is all about hope, love, and joyful living. May you have a blessed day!

Thinking of you on this special day! Best wishes for Easter and the season ahead.

Warmest thoughts to you and your family on this holiday. Happy Easter!

Knowing someone as special as you adds a little extra joy to Easter.

Wishing you sunshine and a basketful of chocolate on this beautiful day. Happy Easter!

Happy Easter! I hope you're surrounded by sunshine, flowers, chocolate, and family on this happy day.

Sending sweet thoughts for a happy, hoppy Easter.

May your Easter basket be filled with joy, happiness, and peace this season and always.

Giving thanks for friends like you on this special occasion. Happy Easter!

Love, chocolate, and sunshine—what more could you need? Have a blessed one!

It’s such a hopeful time of year, and I wish you every good thing at Easter and always.

Enjoy your Easter, and may you be blessed with joy this year.

Wishing you a season filled with peace, joy, and beautiful weather. Happy Easter!

Wishing you all the love and happiness that only Easter can bring. Have a joyous celebration with your family!

Hoping your Easter is full of the sweetest things in life!

During this hopeful time of year, I wish you and yours the best this Easter.

Wishing you nothing but smiles, sunshine, and lots of sweet treats this Easter day.

May you enjoy this day surrounded by friends, family, and plenty of chocolate!

Happy Easter 2022: Messages

He is risen! Wishing you a happy Easter full of blessings.

Today, we remember Jesus' sacrifice and give thanks for what he brought to our world.

Wishing you a blessed and holy Easter!

Happy Easter! May this beautiful day be a testimony to God's love and glory.

May God shower you with blessings, love, and peace this Easter.

Have a blessed holiday filled with happiness, love, and faith.

It's time to celebrate His greatest miracle of all. Happy Easter!

Sending you Easter blessings and wishing you a reflective, peaceful holiday.

Thankful for your friendship, for this holiday, and for the grace of Jesus Christ. Happy Easter!

Stay blessed and have a beautiful Easter.

"He is not here; He has risen!" (Luke 24:6-7) Have a wonderful Easter!

May you feel the love of God on this blessed day.

Rejoice in the Lord and in this beautiful holiday. Happy Easter!

Here's to an Easter spent remembering what the holiday is really about: peace, forgiveness, and the gift of Jesus.

"Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live." (John 11:25) Rejoice in hope this Easter season!

Sending many blessings to you during this time of hope, joy, and renewal.

Praying that you feel Christ's love throughout this Easter Day and beyond.

May the miracle of Easter bring you peace and joy.

Happy Easter 2022: Quotes

“Let everything you do be done in love.”- 1 Corinthians 16:14

“Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life”- S.D. Gordon

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!” – 2 Corinthians 5:17

“Easter is very important to me. It’s a second chance.”- Reba McEntire

“Spring adds new life and new joy to all that is.”- Jessica Harrelson

“It’s when you crack open a chocolate Easter egg, that smiles emerge.” – Anthony T. Hicks

“April hath put a spirit of youth in everything.”- William Shakespeare

“That is one good thing about this world, there are always sure to be more springs.”- L.M Montgomery

“I must have flowers, always and always.”- Claude Monet

“The Easter egg symbolizes our ability to break out of the hardened, protective shell we’ve surrounded ourselves with.”- Siobhan Shaw

“I still believe in Santa, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, and true love. Don’t even try to tell me different.”- Dolly Parton

“We proclaim the resurrection of Christ when his light illuminates the dark moments of our existence.” — Pope Francis

“The Earth laughs in flowers.”- Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Easter is the demonstration of God that life is essentially spiritual and timeless.” – Charles M. Crowe

“The great gift of Easter is hope.”- Basil Hume

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen