New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Earth, our mother nature and everything related to it are so beautiful. Each year on April 22nd, the world celebrates Earth Day 2022 to show support for environmental protection and raise awareness about the climate crisis. As per Earth Day Organization, the theme for Earth Day 2022 is “Invest In Our Planet.”The key point here is to act in a bold way, innovate in a broad way, and implement in an equitable manner.

The special day is celebrated since 1970 in around 193 countries. On this day people participate in competitions, debates, planting drives and other activities in a bid to do something for our mother earth. As the world will celebrate this day on Friday, we have brought you some interesting and amazing wishes, quotes, SMS, messages, slogans, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share on this day.



Earth Day 2022: Wishes

Go green and make our Earth a beautiful place to live. Happy Earth Day!

Planting trees is the best day of spreading love, prosperity and harmony. Let us all work together to take care of Mother Earth with lots of love. Wishing you Happy Earth Day!

The beauty of Earth lies in its simplicity and natural look…. Let us pledge to conserve its natural resources and protect it from degradation. Happy Earth Day!

We must express our gratitude to Mother Earth by taking care of it, protecting it and making it a healthier and greener place to live. Wishing you and your family Happy Earth Day!

It is our responsibility to hand over Earth in a healthier form to our coming generation. Let us work together to make it a better place. Happy Earth Day!

Let us promise to plant one tree for one person every year and we will have a much greener and happier planet to live on. Happy Earth Day!

Mother Earth is a living organism too. Love, honour and respect her. Happy Earth Day!

Mother Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's need, but not every man's greed. Happy Earth Day!

We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children. Happy Earth Day!

Earth Day 2022: Messages

All beautiful souls on this earth,

Let’s do our bit and save it for tomorrow.

Warm wishes on this earth day to you and your family.

Have a wonderful time celebrating Earth Day.

May this wonderful day fill your world with truly magical moments.

Happy Earth day to one of the most beautiful Creation on this earth.

It is our responsibility to handover Earth in a healthier form to our coming generation. Let us work together make it a better place.

Earth has always given us every comfort and necessity of life. It takes care of everyone like a mother and we must also protect it and care for it in the best way.

On the occasion of Earth Day, we must pledge to take care of our planet by planting trees, by controlling pollution to protect it from all negativities.

Wishing you a Happy Earth Day.

We must express our gratitude to Mother Earth by taking care of it; by protecting it and by making it a healthier and greener place to live. Wishing you and your family

The beauty of Earth lies in its simplicity and natural look…. Let us pledge to conserve its natural resources and protect it from degradation…..

Save our planet. Save Earth. Happy earth day to all

Earth Day is the day of celebration and making promises…. To make it a happier, healthier and greener planet for generations to come.

Planting trees is the best day of spreading love, prosperity and harmony…. Let us all work together to take care of Mother Earth with lots of love….

Go green and make our Earth a beautiful place to live. Happy Earth Day

Take Good care of your Earth Earth Protect us We must Protect it too. Happy Earth Day!

We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children

Mother Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's need, but not every man's greed.

Save Earth, save life.

As a result of the growth of environmental awareness and Earth Day celebrations, the Earth Day Network was found to promote environmental.

Dharti Maa khush hoti hai tumhari har khushi ko pura karke, Aao milkar savarein ise.

Hum sab saath milkar shapath lein ki sawar denge hum Dharti ka swaroop apni nishtha aur prem bhav se.

Wishing you a very Happy Earth Day.

Earth Day 2022: Quotes

Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s need, but not every man’s greed.

A true conservationist is a man who knows that the world is not given by his fathers, but borrowed from his children

The ultimate test of man’s conscience may be his willingness to sacrifice something today for future generations whose words of thanks will not be heard

I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use

He that plants trees loves others besides himself

Ahh, Earth Day, the only day of the year where being able to hacky-sack will get you laid.

The environment is where we all meet; where all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share

The Earth is what we all have in common

Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.

One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken.

The Earth will not continue to offer its harvest, except with faithful stewardship. We cannot say we love the land and then take steps to destroy it for use by future generations

What makes earth feel like hell is our expectation that it should feel like heaven

Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty

Like music and art, love of nature is a common language that can transcend political or social boundaries.

Nothing is more beautiful than the loveliness of the woods before sunrise.

What’s the use of a fine house if you haven’t got a tolerable planet to put it on

The earth will not continue to offer its harvest, except with faithful stewardship. We cannot say we love the land and then take steps to destroy it for use by future generations

What you take from the earth, you must give back. That's nature's way

To me a lush carpet of pine needles or spongy grass is more welcome than the most luxurious Persian rug.

A nation that destroys its soils destroys itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people

Earth Day 2022: Slogans



Earth Day #PerfectPlanet

Save a planet. Start with the one your standing on!

No one owns the Earth - Earth Day, everyday.

A clean earth is a happy earth!

Think green, keep it clean

Reuse & recycle, save our planet, think green

Give a hoot — don’t pollute

Think green not grey on Earth Day

The Earth: Love it or leave it

Pollution is not a solution.

Go green, go vegan, save the planet!

Every day is earth day and every day is a ray of hope!

Saving earth is the only dream you should chase right now!

One Earth, One Chance.

Lend a Hand to save the Land

