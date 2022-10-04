Happy Dussehra 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

DUSSEHRA is a festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. Popularly known as 'Vijaya Dashami', 'Dasara', or 'Dashain', Dussehra is a major Hindu festival celebrated on the last day of nine-day festival Navratri. This year Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5, 2022.

Dussehra is celebrated all over the country with great fervor and joy. It is celebrated in different ways in several parts of the country. However, the main festivities of the festival include burning effigies of Ravana, Meghananda and Kumbhkaran, theatrical life story of Lord Ram known as 'Ram Leela', huge melas and many more.

On this auspicious occasion, we bring you special wishes, quotes and messages to share with your loved ones.

Dussehra 2022: Wishes

"May the divine blessings of Goddess Durga and Lord Rama help you achieve success in whatever you do...Happy Vijaya Dashami."

"This Dussehra, wishing you to develop all the qualities of Lord Rama. May you be an idol son, a perfect brother and an idyllic husband! Happy Dussehra."

"Sending warm wishes for a Happy Dussehra. May the day bring you good fortune and success today and forever. Happy Vijaya Dashami."

"May Lord Rama always keep showering his blessings upon you... May your life be prosperous and trouble-free throughout. Happy Dussehra."

"May this Dussehra light you up. The hopes of happy times and dreams for a full year of smiles. Wish you a very Happy Dussehra."

"Let the joy of festivity embrace you and your loved ones on the occasion of Dussehra this year! Very Happy Dussehra to you and your family."

Dussehra 2022: Quotes

"May Lord Rama keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Happy Dussehra."

"Hoti jeet satya ki aur asatya ki haar, yahi sandesh deta hai Dussehra ka tyohar. Vijaya Dashami ki shubh kamanayein."

"War can't end goodness, but goodness can end war. Come let's spread goodness everywhere to embrace a happy life. Happy Dussehra."

"The day to celebrate the victory of good over evil is here..let us take inspiration from this day and always do the right things in life..Happy Dussehra."

"This is the time for glorification and celebration..Wishing a very Happy Dussehra to you full of strength to always fight for the right things in life."

Dussehra 2022: Messages

"On this auspicious occasion of Dussehra, I wish you every happiness and the fulfillment of all your dreams. Happy Dussehra."

"May this festival of Dussehra burn all your worries with the burning of Ravana. Happy Vijaya Dashami to you and your family."

"When in Satya Yuga, Lord Rama killed a great demon and king of Lanka, Ravana. Let's celebrate together and believe in the blessings of God for good. Happy Dussehra."

"May all your troubles burst away like fireworks and your happiness will multiply ten times. Happy Vijaya Dashami to you."

"May this festival of Dussehra bring joy, happiness, peace and harmony into your lives. Happy Dussehra."