New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami is celebrated on the tenth day of Ashwin month, Shukla Paksha (the brighter phase of the Lunar cycle). This year, the Dussehra will be celebrated on October 25 across the length and breadth of the country. The day also marks the end of the festivities of the nine-day festival of Sharad Navratri.

The Dussehra 2020 signifies the triumph of good over evil. On Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, Goddess Durga, who epitomises the feminine power defeated the demon king Mahishasura marking the triumph of good over evil. On the same day, Lord Ram defeated and killed demon King Ravana, who kidnapped his wife Goddess Sita.

Thus, the day symbolizes the victory of Dharma over Adharma. As people gear up to celebrate Dussehra, here are some wishes, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your friends and family.

Wishes to share on Dussehra 2020:

On the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, here's extending my warm wishes and heartfelt greetings to you and your family. A very Happy Dussehra to everyone at home.

May Shri Rama bless you with his choicest blessings on the meaningful day of Vijaya Dashami. May truth and goodness prevail. Happy Dussehra.

May Goddess Durga bless you with all that you have wished for, on the auspicious festival of Dussehra. May you succeed in removing evil from your life. Happy Vijaya Dashami.

On the joyous day of Dussehra, may Shri Rama and Maa Durga bless you with good health, wealth, peace, happiness and prosperity.

This Dussehra, may all your dreams come true. Here's wishing you a very Happy Vijaya Dashami. Jai Shri Ram.

The way Shri Rama killed the ten-headed demon Ravana, let us all eliminate the negative traits that seek refuge within us and make a better version of ourselves. A very Happy Vijaya Dashami to one and all.

May you be showered with all the goodness in the world this Dussehra. Jai Shri Ram.

Celebrate the victory of Shri Rama over Ravana. Celebrate the triumph of the good over the evil — a very Happy Dussehra to you and your family.

Celebrate the triumph of Maa Durga over Mahishasura. Celebrate the victory of the good over evil. Here's wishing you a blissful Dussehra.

Aapko aur aapke ghar walon ko Dussehra ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

Vijaya Dashami ke pavan avsar par mera pranam sweekar karein. Meri aur mere pariwar ki or se aapko dheron shubh kamnayein.

Quotes to share on Dussehra 2020:

“I hope that real love and truth are stronger in the end than any evil or misfortune in the world.”- Charles Dickens

“Don’t kill, but conquer the Ravana in you.”- Vikrmn, Corpkshetra

“I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.”- Nelson Mandela

“Good must triumph over evil. It usually does in life and in any case it’s bad for young people to believe it doesn’t.”- Barbara Cartland

“Shooting arrows at the multiple heads never kills the problem, one head replaces another, killing it will take just one focused shot at the heart of the problem.”- Shahenshah Hafeez Khan

“There is no denying that there is evil in this world but the light will always conquer the darkness.”- Idowu Koyenikan

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love has always won.”- Mahatma Gandhi

“The important thing is to teach a child that good can always triumph over evil.”- Walt Disney

“As a parent, I want my kids to have an optimistic outlook, and one that has hope, and that makes sense, where good does triumph over evil and it’s not cynical, and it’s not snarky.”- Dee Bradley Baker

Posted By: Talib Khan