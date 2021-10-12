New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The eighth day of Navratri is known as Durga Ashtami as it is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri, one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. This day is special for all Bengali communities and those Hindus who conduct Kanya Pujan. Also known as Mahashtami, on this day, the Chamunda avatar of Goddess Shakti is venerated. As per legends, the Goddess appeared on this day and killed the demon Mahishasura.

As per Hindu belief, the day starts with Mahasnan, a grand bath, to get rid of impure and negative thoughts. Followed installing nine small pots and worshipping nine shaktis of Maa Durga. However, this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, state governments have restricted people to organise in huge numbers at Goddess Durga's pandal. They have requested the devotees to celebrate the festival at home to avoid the spreading of the virus.

Durga Ashtami 2021: Wishes

May the divine blessings of Goddess Durga bring you bountiful joy and happiness. Sending you hearty wishes on Durga Ashtami!

O mother, do not let your faith arise in your world when the darkness is bound by fear and darkness will become thick and dense, the light will show you the way.

May goddess Durga bless you Like she blessed Lord Rama to fight the evil like he fought Ravana. wishing Durga Ashtami.

May Goddess Durga give you the strength to fight for the good and overcome the evil. Sending my special wishes for a joyous celebration on Durga Ashtami.

Today Is Ashtami And The Day Belongs To Mahagauri, The Eighth Manifestation Of Shakti. Durga Ashtami Or Maha Ashtami.

Auspicious Occasion Of Durga Ashtami, May Maa Durga Fulfil Everyone’s Aspirations, Further The Atmosphere Of Joy And Eliminate All Evil From Our Society.

This is the festival of worship of mother, this is the festival of the devotion of 9 forms of the mother, this is the festival of making bad works, it is the festival of burning in the heart of devotion, wishes of Durga Ashtami.

Wishing that Goddess Durga empowers you and your family with name, fame, success, and joy. Wish you Durga Ashtami.

Durga Ashtami 2021: Quotes

May GOD DURGA give prosperity to you and your family. May her blessings be always with you. JAI MATA DI. Happy Durga Ashtami

Lakshmi donates the internal or divine wealth of virtues or divine qualities. Happy Durga Ashtami

This Durga Puja, the sound of Dhak seems to be out of rhythm. For you are not with me. Thinking of you and missing you…



Nine evenings of party and prayer

May Maa always keep you in Her

May all your problems leave you

Praise her each Navratri Day.

Happy Durga Ashtami 2021

Sarad Shubhecha, from our home to yours. Have a blessed Durga Ashtami 2021!

Ma Durga removes all obstacles and defects. Happy Navratri!

May goddess Durga bless you

Like she blessed Lord Rama to fight the evil,

like he fought Ravana

Happy Durga Puja

The gift of love should be a gift of happiness, not a count of happiness, no feeling of sorrow is such a year of Durga Ashtami festival Jai Maa Durga.

Navratri ke pavan utsav par aapke ghar Durga ji ka agaman ho, aapke ghar mein sukh aur samruddhi ka vaas ho, yehi humari manokamna hai

We bow to her to seek blessings on this auspicious occasion of Navratri

Those empty spaces were my silent prayers, asking Maa Durga to guide and protect you always in whatever you do and wherever you are.

Let The Joy Of Festivity Embrace You And Your Loved Ones On The Occasion Of Durga Ashtami This Year. Very Very Blessed Durga Ashtami To You And Your Family.

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami, I wish that the festivities bring immense joy and happiness to you and your family.

My Best Wishes On D Auspicious Occasion Of Durgashtami May D Supreme Aura Of Mother Goddess Protect Our Society N Bless Us All Wd Happiness.

Durga Ashtami 2021: Messages

May Maa Durga bestow you and your family with 9 forms of blessings- fame, name, wealth, prosperity, happiness, education, health, power and commitment. Happy Durga Ashtami

May every wish of your life be fulfilled, no one can remain unfulfilled, fold your hand and pray to Mother Durga.

May This Durga Ashtami Light Up For You Hopes Of Happy Times And Dreams For A Year Full Of Smiles. Wish You Durga Ashtami.

May Maa Durga Bless Us With The Strength To Overcome Fears, Fight Evil & Injustice And Remove All Suffering. Durgashtami To All.

A time for celebration, a time for victory of good over bad, a time when the world sees the power of good, Let us continue the same spirit.

May The Divine Blessings Of Goddess Durga Be With You On #Ashtami And Always! Blessed Durga Ashtami to you.

Mother’s flame gets love to everyone’s heart, whoever goes, definitely gets something through the mother’s auspicious Durga Ashtami.

Ma Durga is a Mother of the Universe, she represents the infinite power of the universe and is a symbol of female dynamism. Happy Durga Ashtami

May Maa Durga Illuminate Your Life With Countless Blessings Of Happiness. Happy Durga Ashtami.

The everyday sun rises to give us a message that darkness will always be beaten by light. Let us follow the same natural rule. Wishing Durga Ashtami.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv