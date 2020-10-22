Happy Durga Ashtami 2020: The eighth day of Navratri, also known as Astra Puja and Durga Ashtami, is celebrated with full zeal and zest. Share these wishes, greetings, messages, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status on this auspicious day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India is celebrating Durga Ashtami (eighth day of Navratri) on Friday, October 23, 2020 with great enthusiasm and fervour. On this day, devotees perform Havan and Kanya Pujan. After a seven-day long fast, people please Goddess Maha Gauri by offering Halwa-Chana and Puri. People also offer fruits, coconut, white and red flowers.

During this nine-day festival, people worship nine different manifestations of Goddess Durga- Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. On this day people share wishes, greetings, messages, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status with their loved ones.

Wishes and Messages:

1. May the festivities of Navratri bring happiness, good health, success for you and your loved ones…. Wishing you a prosperous Maha Ashtami!

2. Happy Navratri to you and your family. May the nine days of Navratri light up your lives with love, laughter and positivity.

3. On the occasion of Durga Ashtami, may your life be filled with positive energy and all things beautiful….. Wishing you a very Happy Ashtmai.

4. May the generous goddess Maa Durga brighten your life with countless blessings. I hope your prayers bring happiness and prosperity. Happy Navratri to you!

5. May This Navratri Durga Maa Bless You And Your Family With Good Health, Happiness, And Prosperity.

Quotes:

1. "Jagat paalan haar hai Maa,mukti ka dham hai Maa. hamari bakti ke adhar hai Maa,ham sab ki raksha ki avatar hai Maa."

2. “This Durga Ashtami, let’s pray no Durga is aborted; no Saraswati is stopped from going to school; no Lakshmi has to beg for money from husband; no Parvati is sacrificed for dowry and no Kali is given a tube of fairness cream.”

3. "Goddess Skandmata brings opportunities and prosperity in our lives."

4. "Navratri marks the onset of the Autumn season. So let us celebrate Divine Mother representing ‘prakriti’ (nature) and welcome new beginnings in your lives"

5. "Navratri ke pavan utsav par aapke ghar Durga ji ka agaman ho, aapke ghar mein sukh aur samruddhi ka vaas ho, yehi humari manokamna hai"

Greetings:

1. May this festival fill your life with new joys that surround you and your loved ones with positive vibes, now and forever…. Happy Maha Ashtami to you.

2. May this Navratri brighten up your life with joy, wealth, and good health. Wishing you a happy Navratri.

3. May the generous goddess Maa Durga brighten your life with countless blessings. I hope your prayers bring happiness and prosperity. Happy Navratri to you!

4. May this Navratri bring happiness in your life. May hatred be far apart from your life. Happy Navratri.

5. May the great goddess Maa Durga provide you the strength, wisdom and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Have an auspicious Navratri.

Posted By: Srishti Goel