New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In this coronavirus pandemic, doctors played an important role as they ensured to keep people safe during this pandemic. From treating people with covid-19 to being a person to rely on, in this tough time. Doctors gave their invaluable contribution in saving people's lives. In the USA, the National Doctor's Day is observed on March 30 and this day is celebrated to recognize the contributions of the physicians to individual lives and communities.

On National Doctor's Day, we are bringing wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your friends and family to appreciate the contribution of a doctor in your life:

Doctor's Day Wishes:

*Dear Doctor, I feel so confident and safe when I know that I am in your hands. You have always been a saviour to me. Thanking you on this wonderful occasion. - Happy Doctor’s Day 2021!

*When there are tears, you are a shoulder. When there is pain, you are a medicine. When there is a tragedy, you are a hope. - Happy National Doctor’s Day!

*Happy Doctor’s Day to our dearest doctor who is always an inspiration for all staff members… Keep motivating us and helping us grow!

*On this occasion of Doctor’s Day, I express my gratitude to you for always being there for us, for serving us with happiness and for treating our problems. - Happy Doctor’s Day to you!

*It is your deeds that make us feel proud. It is great to have a doctor in the family. Wish you a very Happy Doctor’s Day!

*You are more than just a doctor, you are a friend and guide too, So here’s a special wish coming your way. Happy National Doctor’s Day!

*You are the best doctor I know. Thank you! Happy Doctor’s Day.

*Good wishes for an amazing day. Hope all your troubles go away just like you made mine go away. Happy National Doctor’s Day.

*It is your deeds that make us feel proud. It is great to have a doctor in the family. Happy Doctor’s Day!

*Doctors are the true warriors to save people in the world pandemic. Wishing you happy National Doctors' Day!

Doctor's Day Quotes:

“Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients.” - Carl Jung

“Surgeons must be very careful when they take the knife! Underneath their fine incisions. Stirs the Culprit Life!” - Emily Dickinson

“Our profession is the only one which works unceasingly to annihilate itself.” - Martin H. Fischer

“People pay the doctor for his trouble; for his kindness, they still remain in his debt.”

“The doctor of the future will give no medicine but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet and in the cause and prevention of disease.” - Thomas Edison

