Diwali 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

Diwali will be celebrated on October 24 across the parts of the country. (Image Credits: Canva)

DIWALI is the most revered and awaited festival across the country and is celebrated with great pomp and zeal. Popularly known as, Deepawali and Festival of Lights, the auspicious festival of Diwali will be celebrated this year on October 24, amid the five-day festivities started on October 22 with Dhanteras and will culminate on October 26, 2022, with Bhai Dooj.

The festival of Diwali is celebrated with grand preparation before the festivities start. Diya and lightings, home decorations, shopping, performing puja, exchanging gifts, enjoying delicacies, fireworks and family get together are the main attractions of Diwali celebrations. Ob this special occasion, we bring you some heartful and beautiful wishes and quotes to share with your loved ones. Also, you can use them as your Facebook and WhatsApp statuses.

Diwali 2022: Wishes

"I wish for new hopes, opportunities and new kinds of happiness for you on this beautiful occasion of Diwali. Happy Diwali."

"May you be blessed with the finest blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and may your life gets illuminated with the lights of Deepawali. Happy Diwali to you and your family."

"May all the goodness in the world b brought to you by the auspicious day of Deepawali. May the Goddess bless you with good health and prosperous life. Happy Diwali."

"May this Diwali fill our lives with new hopes and new dreams for tomorrow. With lots of love, I wish you and your family a very Happy Diwali."

"The warmth of joy, the glow of happiness, the sparkle of prosperity, the light of good fortunes, rangoli of love and affection, may you be blessed with all these and more. Happy Diwali."

"With the shining of diyas and the echoes of the chants, may the prosperity and happiness of this festival fill our lives on this auspicious day. Shubh Deepawali to you and your family."

"Many millions of lamps illuminate your lives with endless happiness, prosperity, health and wealth. May you have a safe and Happy Diwali."

"May the arrival of this Diwali bring with it happiness in your life and lead you towards the path of abundance. Shubh Deepawali."

Diwali 2022: Messages

"Iss Diwali, Maa Lakshmi ki kripa aap aur aapke poore parivaar par bani rahe. Aur aapke jeewan main sada anand ka vaas ho. Diwali ki dheron shubh kamanyein."

"This Diwali, may light win over darkness, knowledge win over ignorance, peace over war, ecstasy over agony and love over hatred. A very Happy Diwali to you."

"Wishing you a very Happy Diwali. I wish you all the success and glory this Deepawali."

"Let the glowing diyas, the beautiful fireworks, spice up your life with happiness and joy. Have a safe and Happy Diwali."

"May the celebrations of Diwali fill the upcoming year with many new hops and opportunities. Warm wishes on Diwali to you."

"Light a lamp of love. Blast a chain of sorrow. Shoot a rocket of prosperity. Fire a flowerpot of happiness. Wish you and your family a sparkling Diwali."

"All the lights of the world cannot be compared even to a ray of the inner light of the self. Merge yourself in these lights and enjoy the festival of lights. Happy Diwali."

Diwali 2022: Quotes

"Diyas are God's way of telling you that there will always be a light to drive away the darkness. May the light spread joy to your life. Happy Diwali."

"For this special time family and friends get together for fun. Wishing laughter and fun to cheer your days, in this festive season of Diwali and always. Happy Diwali."

"Just like the vibrant colours of rangoli, hope this Diwali brings new smiles, undiscovered avenues, different perspectives and unbound happiness. Have a wonderful Diwali and a great New year."

"Candles to enjoy life, decorations to light life; Presents to share success; Firecrackers to burn evils; Sweets to sweeten success and worship to thank God. Wish you a joyous and prosperous Diwali."

"A festival full of sweet childhood memories, a sky full of fireworks, a mouth full of sweets, a house full of diyas and a heart full of joy. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

"May this Diwali

Endow you with opulence and prosperity

Happiness comes at your steps

Wishing you a bright future in life

Happy Diwali"

"An auspicious occasion to celebrate victory over evil, light over darkness, awareness over ignorance, an occasion to celebrate life. May this auspicious occasion light up your life with happiness, joy and peace. Happy Diwali."