Happy Diwali 2022: 6 Tips To Celebrate The Festival Away From Home

DIWALI is one of the biggest and most celebrated festivals in India. Different places across the country are all decked up with grand decorations to celebrate the auspicious day of Diwali. The markets are beautifully decorated with numerous Diwali items and sweets shops are a stop that can't be resisted. It is being celebrated across country with five-day festivities from October 22 with Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj on October 26, 2022.

Also known as 'Deepawali', this festival of lights signifies the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman. The day is celebrated by decorating homes, enjoy delicious sweets and snacks and having family get-togethers. But if you're away from your home this Diwali for any reason, we bring you some tips which can add joy and happiness to your day on Diwali. Read below:

1. Plan a Video Call

With advanced technology, you can connect with anybody a million kilometres away also. Therefore, this Diwali plans a video call with your loved ones to strike off the feelings of loneliness. Wear beautiful festive attire and wish your family and friends on a video call and celebrate the festival happily along with them.

2. Plan an Outdoor Party

Festivals are incomplete without friends and family. If you're in a different city or place away from your family, you can plan an outdoor party with your friends near you. You can also invite your friends to your home and celebrate your Diwali with them.

3. Visit an Old Age Home

The blessings of senior people are of immense significance. You can try an visit an old age home or an orphanage and enjoy the festival with them. Those people crave to celebrate Diwali with others. You can surprise them with gifts and spend your evening with them. It would be a day to remember.

4. Decorate Your Home

The festival of Diwali is not celebrated without decorations. Decorate your home with diyas, colorful lights, flowers and other decoration items to bring a festive vibe into your house. Deepawali is a festival of lights, so deck up your home with fairy lights to feel positive and festive energy all around you.

5. Enjoy Delicious Snacks and Sweets

Even though you're not with your family, you can still enjoy mouth-watering sweets on this auspicious festival. Grab a pack of sweets and snacks, call your friends at your home and share the sweetness and festive vibe with each other.

6. Binge Watch

Watching movies or any series is one of the ways of self-care. You can watch your favorite movie and enjoy a night full of lights and happiness.