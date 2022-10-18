Ayodhya Vali Diwali: Here's How Lord Rama's Birthplace Gears Up For The Grand Celebration

INDIA is all set to celebrate the joyful and most awaited festival of the country, Diwali. The festival of Diwali, also known as Deepawali or the festival of lights, is celebrated with great pomp and joy in different areas of the country. This year Diwali will be celebrated on October 24 along with grand preparations.

It is a festival that symbolizes the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. On this day, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Laxman after 14 years of exile. The celebrations of this festival connect people worldwide. However, Diwali celebrated in Ayodhya-the land of tranquility and purity is hard to match.

Ayodhya is known to be the birthplace of Lord Rama which later became his kingdom. To celebrate the return of their beloved Lord Rama, residents of Ayodhya lit the whole city with diyas and lights to express their happiness and gratitude towards Lord Rama.

Celebration of Diwali in Ayodhya Last Year (2021)

Last year, Ayodhya witnessed magnificent celebrations of Diwali. The banks of Saryu were illuminated with thousands of earthen lamps as Deepotsav celebrations in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath created a Guinness world record by illuminating the largest number of earthen lamps in a place. Huge crowds of people gathered to witness the beautified laser show on the eve of Deepawali 2021. Over 9 lakh diyas were lit during Diwali celebrations last year in Ayodhya accompanied by fireworks in the sky.

Celebration of Diwali 2022 in Ayodhya

This year, as usual, Ayodhya city is all decked up to celebrate the most loved festival of Diwali. The government has already set up a target to lit more than around 12 lakh lamps breaking last year's record. According to the district administration, this year earthen lamps will be lit for more than 30 minutes, breaking the record time period observed in the last five years.

The Deepawali celebrations in Ayodhya are ecstatic and always memorable. Amid the celebrations of Diwali, Dhanteras, Govardhan Puja And Bhai Dooj will also be celebrated from October 23 to October 26, 2022.