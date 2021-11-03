New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Diwali 2021 brings joy and the glittering lights, diyas and lanterns fill the sky across the country. Also known as Deepawali, the festival of lights is indeed a beautiful day to meet your loved ones and enjoy the festivities together. Diwali 2021 is also one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated across the country with immense fervour, joy and enthusiasm. According to the beliefs, Diwali 2021 marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after he spent 14 years of exile with Goddess Sita and his brother Lakshman. People celebrate this festival to mark the return of Lord Ram to his birthplace and his people by lightning up diyas and lanterns and burst firecrackers.

Diwali symbolises positive spirits and people dress up in new, traditional clothes and look absolute best to mark the festival. Delicious meals and sweets were also cooked which makes Diwali even more delightful. Gifts were exchanged on this occasion. This year, the festival of Diwali 2021 will be celebrated on November 4 across the country and some other parts of the world as well. So, as Diwali is just around the corner, here we are with best wishes, quotes, messages greeting, wallpapers to send to your loved ones.

Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes:

May the supreme light illumine your minds, enlighten your hearts and strengthen the human bonds in your homes and communities.

I hope you have a blessed, healthy and prosperous Diwali. A very happy Diwali to you and your family!

With the light of beautiful diyas and the holy chants, may happiness and prosperity fill your life forever! Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Diwali!

May this Diwali, Endow you with opulence and prosperity, Happiness comes at your steps, Wishing you a bright future in your life

For this special time family and friends gets together for fun. Wish laughter and fun to cheer your days, in this festive season of Diwali and always. Happy Diwali…

I hope this Diwali brings light to your life. Happy Diwali!

May this Diwali fill into our lives new hopes for the future and new dreams for tomorrow. With lots of love, wishing you a very Happy Diwali 2021

An occasion to celebrate victory over defeat, light over darkness, awareness over ignorance, an occasion to celebrate life. May this auspicious occasion light up your life with happiness, joy and peace. Happy Diwali!

Just like the colours of rangoli, hope this Diwali brings new smiles, undiscovered avenues, and different perspectives and unbound happiness. Have a wonderful Diwali and a great New Year!

Candles to enjoy life; Decorations to light life; Presents to share success; firecrackers to burn evils; Sweets to sweeten success, and worship to thank God! Wish you a joyous and prosperous Diwali!

May the festival of lights, add a wonderful glow to your everyday life and bring happiness, prosperity and contentment to your heart. Wish You a Very Happy Diwali

May the bright lights of Diwali guide you out through every streak of negativity. May God bless you now and forever. Happy Diwali 2021!

"A festival full of sweet childhood memories, a sky full of fireworks, a Mouth full of sweets, a House full of diyas and a heart full of joy" Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali!!

May your life be as colourful and shimmering as the lights of Diwali. Joy and gaiety surround you forever. Have a happy and safe Diwali!

May the divine light of Diwali shine with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health in your life. Happy Diwali 2021!

This Diwali, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his laddoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse. Happy Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2021 Quotes:

“May the diyas light lead you onto the road of growth and prosperity. Happy Diwali!”

“I hope that the flaming sparks of the lamps of Diwali which burns like a shooting star, guide your way through your dreams.”

“No matter how little their light is, they can still light up the whole world and bring us out of our dark agonies. May the lights of Diwali play such a role in your life.”

“Shine like sparkles, glow like candles and burn all the negativity like crackles. Wish you all a very lovely & cheerful Diwali”

“Light a lamp of! Blast a chain of sorrow! Shoot a rocket of prosperity! Fire a flowerpot of happiness! Wish you and your family SPARKLING DIWALI”

"Open your main entrance door and welcome Goddess Lakshmi wholeheartedly. I hope she will fulfil all your dreams. Wish you a very happy and wealthy Diwali".

Happy Diwali 2021 Messages:

Light a lamp of love. Blast a chain of sorrow. Shoot a rocket of prosperity. Fire a flowerpot of happiness. Wish you and your family a sparkling Diwali.

Warm Diwali wishes for every happiness to you. May the warmth and splendour, that are a part of this auspicious occasion, fill your life with happiness and bright cheer, and bring to you joy and prosperity, for the whole year.

All the lights of the world cannot be compared even to a ray of the inner light of the self. Merge yourself in this light and enjoy the festival of lights.

May millions of lamps illuminate your life with joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali.

Let us celebrate the great Indian Tradition of Joy, Light, Sweets & Happiness. Happy Diwali

May the millions of lamps of Diwali illuminate your life with happiness, joy, peace and health. Wish you and your family a very prosperous Diwali.

With the shining of diyas and the echoes of the chants, may prosperity and happiness of this festival of lights fill our lives.

May the beauty of the Diwali season fill your home with happiness, and may the coming year provide you with all that brings you joy!

