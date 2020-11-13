Happy Diwali 2020: Also known as 'Deepavali', Diwali is a five-day festival that begins with 'Dhanteras' and ends with 'Bhai Dooj'.

Happy Diwali 2020: This year, this festival of lights will be celebrated on November 14. (file picture)

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Diwali is one of the famous festivals of India that is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. Also known as 'Deepavali', this festival is celebrated in the honour of Lord Rama who returned to Ayodhya with his wife Goddess Sita and brother Laxman after 14 years of exile. Diwali, which is famously call the 'festival of lights' is celebrated on the Amavasya in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year, this joyous festival will be celebrated on November 14. So as you celebrate this auspicious day, here are some wishes, messages, quotes and greeting to share on Diwali with your friends and family members to express your love:

Diwali 2020 Wishes and greetings:

Light a lamp of love. Blast a chain of sorrow. Shoot a rocket of prosperity. Fire a flowerpot of happiness. Wish you and your family a sparkling Diwali.

May millions of lamps illuminate your life with joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali 2020.

Just like the colours of rangoli, hope this Diwali brings new smiles, undiscovered avenues, and different perspectives and unbound happiness. Have a wonderful Diwali and a great New Year!

All the lights of the world cannot be compared even to a ray of the inner light of the self. Merge yourself in this light and enjoy the festival of lights.

May the divine light of Diwali spread into your life and bring peace, prosperity, happiness, good health and grand success. Happy Diwali 2020.

May the beauty of Diwali season fill your home with happiness, and may the coming year provide you with all that brings you joy!

Wishing you a happy Diwali. I hope this Diwali be an awesome celebration for you and you be blessed with wealth and success always.

Let’s celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and light up the world of others. Have a happy, safe, and blessed Diwali!

Candles to enjoy life; decorations to light life; presents to share success; firecrackers to burn evils; sweets to sweeten success, and worship to thank God! Wish you a joyous and prosperous Diwali!

The festival of Diwali teaches us to fight against evil and follow the path of goodness. May this divine occasion illuminate your life with peace, happiness, and affluence!

Diwali 2020 Quotes:

"Maa Lakshmi ki kripa ho Dhan aur samruddhi ki varsha ho Swasth aur sudhridh swaasth ho Meri or se Diwali ki dheron shubh kamnayein"

"Jagmagata rahe aapka jeevan Jhilmilata rahe aapka ghar Bani rahe aapke adharon par meethi muskaan Aur manate rahein aap Diwali har saal"

"Aapke jeevan mein dhan ki varsha ho Sukh evam samruddhi ka vaas ho Swasth swaasth, harsh aur ullas ho Aur Maa Lakshmi Ka Aashirwad ho"

"May the lamps of Diwali illuminate your life, May the colours of rangoli usher in happiness, May the delicious Diwali desserts add sweetness to your life, And may Goddess Lakshmi shower you with all that you have wished for"

"Shoot A Rocket Of Prosperity! Fire A Flowerpot Of Happiness! Wish U And Your Family A Sparkling Diwali!"

"It’s the occasion to throng the temples, pray to the gods and give them offerings, it’s an opportunity to entreat the deities, to bless us all and rid us of sufferings"

"May the gleam of diyas enlighten your spirit and vanquish darkness from your life. Hope your Diwali is LIT"

Diwali 2020 Messages and Status:

This Diwali, I Send You A Lot Of Wishes For The Coming Year Filled With Good Luck, Health, Prosperity, And Joy Hope you have a safe and happy Diwali!

It’s The Time... To Illuminate A Lamp Of Happiness It’s The Time... To Blow A String Of Sorrow It’s The Time... To Fire A Rocket Of Love It’s The Time... To Blast A Chain Of Prosperity Wishing you all a Sparkling Deepavali.

Rejoice on this blessed occasion and spread sparkles of peace and goodwill. Have a Happy Diwali!

May Ganpati Bappa Take Away All Your Troubles And Bless You With Immense Happiness And Cheerful Smiles May Your Life Be Filled With Positivity Warm wishes on Diwali!

I Wish You A Year Rich With Love, Happiness, Prosperity And Wisdom. Happy Diwali to you and your family!

May This Divine Festival Colour The Pages of Your Life With Peace, Joy And Happiness. Happy Diwali!

Wish you are blessed with peace, prosperity, happiness, good health and grand success. Happy Diwali 2020!

Some Sweets Smiles, Few Words Of Cheer Some Love And Care From Someone Near Wish You Happy Diwali & Blessings For The Coming Year On This Diwali

