Dhanteras 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status To Share On This Auspicious Day

The festival of Dhanteras is just around the corner and it is the first day in the five-day-long festivities of Diwali. This year, the auspicious festival of

Dhanteras will fall on October 22 and it is believed that Goddess Lakhmi came out of the ocean on this day during the churning of the Milky Sea.

According to the beliefs, Devas and asuras churned the sea to get Amrit (the divine nectar of immortality). Moreover, the god of wealth Lord Kubera is also worshipped on this day.

Celebrate the festival of Dhanteras with your friends and family and share these wishes, quotes, messages and greeting with them.

Dhanteras 2022: Wishes

May this Dhanteras shower you with wealth and prosperity as you journey towards greater success. Happy Dhanteras!!

Warm wishes to you are your family on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. May Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi shower you with wealth and prosperity.

On the festive occasion of Dhanteras, let us buy some gold and silver as the tradition and celebrate this special day…. Happy Dhanteras to you.

May Dhanteras bring new dreams, fresh hopes, and diverse perspectives and fill your life with pleasant surprises. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family!

This season of festivals spread smiles and love. Happy Dhanteras!

On this auspicious festival of Dhanteras, may your life shimmer with silver; shine with gold and dazzle like diamonds! Happy Dhanteras!

May Goddess Lakshmi bestows you with good health, loads of wealth, and prosperity in abundance. Happy Dhanteras 2022!

I wish that your life be always full of happiness, harmony, wealth and comforts. Stay blessed. Happy Dhanteras!

May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber bless your business and family with wealth and health. Happy Dhanteras 2022!

May goddess Laxmi bless your business to do well despite all odds. A very happy and prosperous Dhanteras.

Dhanteras 2022: Quotes

God’s blessing may cum as a surprise and how much U receive depends on how much your Heart can believe. May U be blessed beyond what U expect…. shubh Dhanteras 2 You & Your Family

Maa Laxmi ka niwas ho, Sankat ka nash ho, Sar pe unnati ka taj ho. Happy Dhanteras.

Aati He Diwali Se Ek Din Pahele

Karti He Paiso Ki Baarish

Kahete He Ham Isko Dhanteras

Ye To He Badi Suhani Badi Mast..

Happy Dhanteras 2022 to you and your family.

On this auspicious festival, may your life Shimmer with Silver; Shine with Gold; And dazzle like Platinum! Happy Dhanteras!

Dhanteras 2022: Messages

This Dhanteras I pray for good health for our family, and our friends and blessings of God lifetime.

Make it a memorable Dhanteras by buying gold and silver and celebrating the auspicious occasion with your loved ones.

Draw small footprints with rice flour and vermilion powder all over the house and keep the lamps burning all through the night to indicate Mother Lakshmi’s long-awaited arrival. Happy Dhanteras to you and your entire family.

May this Dhanteras Celebration bless you with prosperity and abundance. Endless Happiness comes at your doorsteps. Wishing you a very bright future in life. Shubh Dhantrayodashi 2022!

May you also draw small footprints with rice flour and vermilion powder all over the house and keep the lamps burning all through the night to indicate Her long-awaited arrival. Happy Dhanteras.

Festivals are all about sharing love with others. So, this Dhanteras make sure you spent some quality time with your loved ones.

May the festivities of Dhanteras be full of great enthusiasm and brightness for you. Warm wishes on Dhanteras 2022!

Dhanteras 2022: Greetings

May millions of lamps illuminate your life with joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever.

May Goddess Lakshmi shower on you her immense blessings, enriching your lives with prosperity, happiness and joy on this Dhanteras.

May you receive a lot of dhan and valuable metals like gold, platinum or silver, as gems coins or utensils, on this occasion!

All the sparkle of the world cannot be compared even to a ray of the inner light of the self. Happy Dhanterasto you and your family!

Good health, abundant wealth and unimaginable prosperity are the things I wish for you this Dhanteras.

May this year Dhanteras celebrations endow you with prosperity and happiness comes at your doorsteps!