New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: November is here, and so is Hindu's one of the significant festivals of Diwali. It's a five-day festival starting from Dhanteras, followed by Choti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and concludes on Bhai Dooj. This year, the light festival is starting on November 2, Tuesday and will end on November 6, 2021.

Dhanteras is one of the important days as, on this day, devotees seek blessings for wealth, prosperity and longevity. To celebrate this day, people buy various household stuff, including utensils and brooms. Some people purchase gold on this day as it is considered auspicious. Dhanteras 2021 is celebrated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month Kartik.

As the auspicious day is around the corner, here we are with some warm wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your family and friends. Also, you can use the images on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Dhanteras 2021: Wishes

Dear Goddess Lakshmi! Bless the recipient of this message with thirteen times Dhan on Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras!

May this Dhanteras shower you with wealth and prosperity as you journey towards greater success. Happy Dhanteras!!

Dear Goddess Lakshmi and dear Kuber Maharaj! Graciously bless the recipient of this message with good health, good wealth and good fortune on the divine occasion of dhantrayodashi. Shubh dhanteras 2021!

On the festive occasion of Dhanteras, let us buy some gold and silver as the tradition and celebrate this special day…. Happy Dhanteras to you.

May Dhanteras brings new dreams, fresh hopes, diverse perspectives and fill your life with pleasant surprises. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family!

On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, here are some messages, quotes and greeting cards you can send to your loved one.

Warm wishes to you are your family on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. May Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi shower you with wealth and prosperity.

May Goddess Lakshmi bestows you with good health, loads of wealth, and prosperity in abundance. Happy Dhanteras 2021!

I wish that your life be always full of happiness, harmony, wealth and comforts. Stay blessed. Happy Dhanteras!

This season of festivals spread smiles and love. Happy Dhanteras!

On this auspicious festival of Dhanteras, may your life shimmer with silver; shine with gold and dazzle like diamonds! Happy Dhanteras!

Just like the sparkle of gold and silver, I wish your days glow forever. Here is wishing you a glowing Dhanteras 2021!

Clean your homes, decorate with candles, make Rangolis and light up diyas as Goddess Lakshmi is about to come. Happy Dhanteras!

May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber bless your business and family with wealth and health. Happy Dhanteras 2021!

God’s blessing may come as a surprise. How much you receive depends on how much your heart can believe. May you be blessed beyond what you expected. Shubh Dhanteras.

May goddess Laxmi bless your business to do well despite all odds. A very happy and prosperous Dhanteras.

Dhanteras 2021: Quotes

Sun glows for a day,

Candle for an hour,

Matchstick for a minute,

But a wish can glow days forever,

…So here is my wish for glowing Dhanteras, glowing life!!

On this auspicious festival, may your life:

Shimmer with Silver;

Shine with Gold;

And dazzle like Platinum!

Happy Dhanteras!

Dhanteras

d=dhan

h=health

a=anand

n=nature

t=talent

e=enjoyment

r=romance

a=aitbar

s=subhagya

so HAPPY DHANTERAS.

Aati He Diwali Se Ek Din Pahele

Karti He Paiso Ki Baarish

Kahete He Ham Isko Dhanteras

Ye To He Badi Suhani Badi Mast..

Happy Dhanteras 2020 to you and your family.

God’s blessing may cum as

a surprise

And how much U receive

Depends on how much

Ur Heart can believe.

May U be blessed beyond

what U expect….

Subh Dhanteras 2 You & Your Family

Maa Laxmi ka niwas ho, Sankat ka nash ho, Sar pe unnati ka taj ho. Happy Dhanteras.

Dhanteras 2021: Messages

Draw small footprints with rice flour and vermilion powder all over the house and keep the lamps burning all through the night to indicate Mother Lakshmi’s long-awaited arrival. Happy Dhanteras to you and your entire family.

May this Dhanteras Celebration bless you with prosperity and abundance. Endless Happiness comes at your doorsteps. Wishing you a very bright future in life. Shubh Dhantrayodashi 2021!

This Dhanteras I pray for good health for our family, our friends and blessings of God lifetime.

Almighty’s blessings may come as a surprise, but I sincerely pray that you are blessed beyond what you expect on this Shubh Dhanteras.

Make it a memorable Dhanteras by buying gold and silver and celebrating the auspicious occasion with your loved ones.

Make this Dhanteras memorable by buying gold and silver and celebrating the festive season with your loved ones. Happy Dhanteras to all!

May you also draw small footprints with rice flour and vermilion powder all over the house and keep the lamps burning all through the night to indicate Her long-awaited arrival. Happy Dhanteras.

Let’s celebrate the spirit of Dhanteras in the true sense by spreading joy and happiness.

The festive season is all about spending time with the loved one and sharing mouthwatering food. Have a happy and blessed Dhanteras!

Festivals are all about sharing love with others. So, this Dhanteras make sure you spent some quality time with your loved ones.

This Dhanteras clean your homes, decorate with candles, make rangolis and light up diyas as Goddess Lakshmi is about to come. Happy Dhanteras!

A festival full of childhood memories, a sky full of lights, a mouth full of sweets, a house full of diyas and a heart full of joy. Happy Dhanteras!

Good Health, abundant wealth and unimaginable prosperity are the things I wish for you this Dhanteras. May Goddess Lakshmi blesses you with all these things this festive season!

May the light and sparkles of Dhanteras burn away all our troubles, problems and sorrows.

May the festivities of Dhanteras be full of great enthusiasm and brightness for you. Warm wishes on Dhanteras 2021!

Dhanteras 2021: Greetings

May you receive a lot of dhan and valuable metals like gold, platinum or silver, as gems coins or utensils, on this occasion!

On this holy festival of Dhanteras, may you be bestowed upon by the divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi!

May this year Dhanteras celebrations endow you with prosperity and happiness comes at your doorsteps!

We wish you and your family a happy and prosperous Dhantrayodashi/Dhanteras!

Let’s celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and light up the world of others.

With Dhanteras coming soon, I am sending you a Happy Dhanteras wishes to you and your family.

All the sparkle of the world cannot be compared even to a ray of the inner light of the self. Happy Dhanterasto you and your family!

Good health, abundant wealth and unimaginable prosperity are the things I wish for you this Dhanteras.

May millions of lamps illuminate your life with joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever.

May Goddess Lakshmi shower on you her immense blessings, enriching your lives with prosperity, happiness and joy on this Dhanteras.

