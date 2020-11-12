Happy Dhanteras 2020: To mark this festival of wealth, here are some messages, wishes, and quotes which you can send to your near and dear ones to wish them a Happy Dhanteras.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle desk: The festival of Diwali kicks off with Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi that falls just a day ahead of Choti Diwali. On this day, prayers are offered to Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi-- the goddess of wealth, and Kubera-- the ruler of wealth. It's a rule to light the lamp of Yama in the evening after thoroughly cleaning the homes. This year Dhanteras will be observed on Friday, 25 October. Dhanterascomprises of two words, Dhan (which means money) and Teras (which is the thirteenth day of the moon cycle).

Dhanteras or Dhantryodashi is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja in the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar. To mark the beginning of Diwali festive week, share these wishes, greetings and quotes on Dhanteras.

Dhanteras 2020 Wishes

1. God’s blessing may come as a surprise and how much you receive depends on how much your heart can believe. May you be blessed beyond what you expect. Happy Dhanteras!

2. On the auspicious day of Dhantrayodashi, here's wishing you good health and wealth in abundance.

3. On this auspicious festival, may your life: Shimmer with Silver; Shine with Gold; And dazzle like Platinum! Happy Dhanteras!

4. Iss Dhanteras kush kash ho, Dilo mein khusiyan, Ghar mein sukh ka vaas ho, Har moti pe aapka taj ho Mite duriya, sab aapke pas ho Yeh Dhanteras aapka khas ho!

5. Dear Goddess Lakshmi! Bless the recipient of this message with thirteen times Dhan on Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras!

Dhanteras 2020 Greetings

1. May this Dhanteras Light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, different perspectives, everything bright & beautiful and fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

2. Dhanteras d=dhan, h=health, a=anand, n=nature, t=talent, e=enjoyment, r=romance, a=aitbar, s=subhagya so HAPPY dhanteras

3. Dinodin badhta jaye apka karobar, Pariwar me bana rahe sneh aur pyar, Hoti rahe sada apar dhan ki bochar, Aisa ho apka DHANTERAS ka tyohar.

4. Dear Goddess Lakshmi Bless the recipient of this message with thirteen times wealth on this Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras!

5. This Dhanteras, I wish a very long and healthy life to you. May you grow wealthier and may you live a blissful life. Stay blessed and keep smiling—happy Dhanteras to you and your loved ones.

WhatsApp and Facebook Messages

1. Aaj se aap ke yahan dhan ki barsat ho, Maa Laxmi ka niwas ho, Sankat ka nash ho, Sar pe unnati ka taj ho. Happy Dhanteras.

2. May this Dhanteras Light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, and different perspectives, everything bright & beautiful and fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

3. May the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras bring along the happiness and health in your life…. Wishing you a warm and wonderful Dhanteras.”

4. May the auspicious day of Dhantrayodhashi bring you all the goodness in the world. May you be showered with healthy, wealthy and happy life forever — happy Dhanteras to you.

May Devi Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth shower you with the riches,

May Lord Kubera treasure your hard-earned and well-deserved earnings,

And may Lord Dhanvantri bless you with good health.

5. May you be showered with the choicest blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari and Lord Kubera. A very Happy Dhanteras to you and everyone in your family.

Posted By: Srishti Goel