Dhanteras 2020: This festival holds a special place in Hindu households and business communities as it carries a lot of spiritual and religious significance.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi, marks the beginning of the 5-day long festivities of Diwali in India. Dhanteras is considered to be one of the most auspicious days in the year when people invest in ornaments and household items. It is believed that buying new things on Dhanteras will get good luck in your life and prosperity to the house.

Dhanteras falls on the thirteenth day of the waning phase of Kartik Maas. This year the festival of Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 13, 2020. This festival holds a special place in Hindu households and business communities as it carries a lot of spiritual and religious significance. On this day, devotees worship Hindu God of medicine Dhanvantari, who was an avatar of Lord Vishnu and imparted the wisdom of Ayurveda to mankind. Apart from him, Goddess Lakshmi and Kubera are also worshipped on the festival of Dhanteras.

So, if you are wondering what all you can buy on this day, here is a list of things considered as auspicious to buy on Dhanteras to get lucky.

Broom

According to Hindu beliefs, if you clean your house on this day, prosperity walks in and hence buying a broomstick becomes very important. Buying a broomstick is also considered to be a symbolic of starting the year of clean life and clean house.

Gomti Chakra

Found in the river Gomti, the Gomti Chakra is a rare sea snail in the family of turban snails. As per the Hindu beliefs, Gomti Chakra is sacred and brings wealth, health, and success and also protects children from an evil eye.

Open a new account

To mark a successful financial life, it is believed that opening a new account on Dhanteras is spritual and give lifetime benefits. The day is also considered important for businessmen as the Lakshmi puja done in the evening bring lot of good luck to the businesses.

Idols of Lakshmi-Ganesh

Most of the people buy the idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha on this day as it is considered auspicious. You can either buy the idols made of clay or invest in the ones made of pure silver or gold.

Gold or silver

It is like a tradition to buy either gold or silver on this auspicious day.

Utensils

It is considered auspicious to bring home new utensils on this day. We recommend to buy utensil items made of brass and keep them the East direction of your house for this day.

Posted By: Talib Khan